WBAL Radio
Ivan Bates to personally lead prosecution of man accused of killing cellmate in October
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates will play a role in a highly publicized murder case. Gordon Staron is charged in the October killing in Baltimore's Central Booking of Javarick Gantt, who was deaf. Bates is going to court to prosecute this case personally. Staron was already facing murder charges...
WBAL Radio
City police investigating two homicides from Wednesday
City Police are investigating two homicides in West Baltimore. Around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said they found a man suffering from cuts to his chest on Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim, Dashawn Anderson, was transported to Shock Trauma and was pronounced dead. Around 5:30 p.m., officers said a 30-year-old man was...
WBAL Radio
Man sentenced for having loaded gun within school zone
A man is sentenced for possessing a loaded firearm within a school zone in Baltimore City. Turrell Davis, 25, admitted to having a gun near Frederick Elementary School during a police chase more than two years ago. Prosecutors said Davis was suspected of drug activity, and when approached by police...
WBAL Radio
Man, 18, charged with murder in death of his 8-year-old brother in west Baltimore
An 18-year-old Baltimore man was charged with murder in the death of his 8-year-old brother. According to police charging documents obtained by 11 News, Dylan King was shot in his back, head and shoulders inside a house in the 2100 block of Presbury Street on Dec. 30, 2022. Police said...
WBAL Radio
Electric blanket identified as cause of death of woman in Randallstown fire
An electric blanket was the cause of a fire that left one woman dead in Randallstown Monday. Baltimore County police say 61-year-old Kim Wilson died after she was trapped in a fire at her home on Powells Run Road. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the home just before...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
WBAL Radio
Two 16-year-olds recovering after being shot
Two 16-year-olds are recovering after they were shot in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday evening. City Police report the incident happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Radeke and Cedonia avenues. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
WBAL Radio
Woman's body found in vacant house fire in Baltimore
A woman was found dead Tuesday night in an east Baltimore house fire. City fire officials told 11 News firefighters were called around 7:45 p.m. to a house fire in the 400 block of North East Avenue off Pulaski Highway. Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire showing from...
WBAL Radio
Blue Water Baltimore accuses vinegar plant of dumping pollutants into Jones Falls
An environmental group plans to file a lawsuit against Fleischmann's Vinegar Co., accusing it of dumping pollutants into the Jones Falls, killing aquatic life. Blue Water Baltimore started to independently investigate after inspections by the Maryland Department of the Environment found acidic discharges from the plant in north Baltimore. Blue Water Baltimore on Tuesday said it filed a notice of intent to bring a lawsuit against the company in an effort to make them stop dumping acidic water into Jones Falls.
WBAL Radio
MARC train service resumes after hours-long outage early Friday
Maryland Rail Commuter train service resumed Friday morning after an outage suspended all service for hours. Around 6 a.m., the Maryland Transit Administration cited a systemwide outage for the service disruption. The MTA said technicians were working to restore service. Around 9:45 a.m., an 11 News crew at Penn Station...
WBAL Radio
Plan to replace Grove Park Elementary School with nursing facility meets resistance
Some northwest Baltimore residents are upset over plans to build a new skilled nursing facility. Plans involve demolishing the old Grove Park Elementary School, which closed in 2018. The Baltimore City Department of Housing has since awarded a bid for the site to a company that plans to build a skilled nursing facility.
WBAL Radio
Gov. Moore at inaugural ball: Today is about marching forward
It was a big party last night downtown in honor of the 63rd Governor of Maryland's swearing-in. Thousands joined Maryland Governor Wes Moore and his family for the "People's Ball" at the Baltimore Convention Center following his inauguration in Annapolis on Wednesday. He told the crowd to party responsibly because...
WBAL Radio
Bill would provide tax credit to businesses that offer 4–day workweek option
A new proposal in Annapolis would encourage companies to offer four-day workweeks in exchange for tax breaks. It's common for nurses and a number of other professions to work four-day workweeks, and now state lawmakers are considering backing the idea. Finding the right work-life balance is on trend in 2023, and some people think a four-day workweek would help.
