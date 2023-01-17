ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Gun range holding ‘grand opening’ in St. Louis County

By Liz Dowell
 2 days ago

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A new gun range recently opened in St. Louis County. Range USA is having a grand opening this weekend. Customers over the age of 21 will get discounts, and prizes.

Range USA is one of the biggest gun schools in the world. Every year, they teach tens of thousands of people how to use guns.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to grow our store footprint in St. Louis and surrounding areas,” said Tom Willingham, founder of Range USA. “Not only did we open in Bridgeton, but we also have another store under construction in O’Fallon . That’s how confident we are in the St. Louis market for growth potential.”

There are 20 open-to-the-public 25-yard shooting lanes with a full-time range safety officer on duty at all times. Residents of Bridgeton can learn how to use their weapons through online and in-person classes taught by certified teachers.

The new store is located at 11808 St. Charles Rock Rd., near Bridgeton. The grand opening is from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22.

