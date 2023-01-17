Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement
Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series
Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
bvmsports.com
Top 5 NASCAR drivers who could replace Kevin Harvick in 2024
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (BVM) – Recently, Kevin Harvick made an announcement that a lot of NASCAR fans likely saw coming. Following the 2023 season, the longtime Cup Series driver will officially call it quits from full-time racing. The final season will put a cap on what has been a legendary...
Daytona 500 sells out: No Speedway seats or RV sites for Feb. 19 Great American Race
DAYTONA BEACH — Have you been holding off on buying Daytona 500 tickets or maybe reserving an RV spot at the track?. Good news: You can quit waiting. Bad news: Because they’re all sold out for the 65th Great American Race on Feb. 19, which as always will start the engines on NASCAR’s Cup Series season.
Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day
Actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his title role in the show Malcolm in the Middle, shared an incredible, bizarre tale of meeting Dale Earnhardt the day the legendary driver died. Muniz, who will drive full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this season, told the “Speed Freaks” show about his experience attending the 2001 Daytona Read more... The post Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sterling Marlin Had a Strict (and Tasty) Ritual Before His Back-to-Back Daytona 500 Wins
NASCAR drivers, just like most other athletes, have been known to engage in their various rituals and superstitions. Some are pretty mundane: Davey Allison would watch a movie the weekend of a race. Others are slightly more superstitious: Dale Earnhardt would always make sure to exit a building from the same door he entered. For Sterling Marlin, fried bologna proved to be a good luck charm. At least for a couple years. It did end up winning him back-to-back Daytona 500s, making him one of only 12 drivers in NASCAR history to win multiple runnings of the "Great American Race."
Daytona 500 sold out
The NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway is sold out. This year, it’s the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. NASCAR’s biggest race takes pace on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race opens the official season for the NASCAR Cup...
NASCAR rookie class set for 2023
Here are the NASCAR rookies for the 2023 season in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. NASCAR has announced the 2023 rookie class. 9 drivers are set for their rookie seasons across the top 3 national series. View the 2023 NASCAR rookie class below. Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson will be the...
Yardbarker
Why 2023 Daytona 500 could be most competitive field in a long time
Historically, a major part of the prestige of the Daytona 500, NASCAR's premier event, is the difficulty of qualifying for the race. Through the 2000s and early 2010s, entry lists would frequently include up to 50 drivers attempting to qualify for a 43-car field. That count has dwindled in recent years, but in 2023, we could see a return to the competition of old.
