nc.gov

DEQ makes grant opportunities easier to navigate

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) launched a new webpage that provides information on all DEQ funding programs in one place, along with a searchable list of currently open applications for grant opportunities. “This new tool will make it easier to access funding available through DEQ and support...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

