Read full article on original website
Related
nc.gov
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, January 20, 2023 in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative Annie Brown Kennedy, who passed away Tuesday, January 17. Kennedy was the second African American female attorney in North...
nc.gov
DEQ makes grant opportunities easier to navigate
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) launched a new webpage that provides information on all DEQ funding programs in one place, along with a searchable list of currently open applications for grant opportunities. “This new tool will make it easier to access funding available through DEQ and support...
Comments / 0