Austin, TX

washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Community Impact Houston

Landmark Bay Area projects seek federal support through The Coastal Texas Program

Proposed site of the Texas Coastal Barrier between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula on Saturday, December 17, 2022. (Jamaal Ellis, J.Vince Photography/Community Impact) Expansive Bay Area construction projects, one aiming to protect the Gulf Coast from storm surge and the other widening the Port of Houston, are looking to the federal government for financial support to stay on schedule.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

UT-Austin Joins List Of Texas Schools & Government Banning TikTok

We reported to you a month ago that Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies to ban the popular app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity risks. There has been mounting concern all across the country from government officials about the safety and security of the wildly popular app which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. whom under Chinese law mandates that companies share their data with the Chinese Communist Party upon request.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

University of Texas at Austin bans TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the University of Texas at Austin announced it has banned TikTok on wired and Wi-Fi networks on campus due to security concerns. Shortly after, Texas A&M University followed suit. All around the UT campus, cellphones are glued to students' hands. Several students told...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

