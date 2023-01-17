ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park on Jan. 6. Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith, both 19 years old, were charged with 15 crimes, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (felony), discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle (f), assault on a law enforcement officer (f), and damage to property (m).
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crimestoppers searching for arcade armed robbery in Charlotte

One of the courtesies is offering a cup of coffee and a muffin to whomever is hungry. It's called - "the muffin ministry." Hearing to held as state lawmakers consider bill to get tough on fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 2 hours ago. A hearing will be held as state lawmakers consider...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Phone threat left at Matthews Elementary traced back to juvenile in Texas

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department was able to trace a threat left to a local elementary school back to Texas. A threat by voicemail was left over the holiday weekend at Matthews Elementary School, leading to an investigation by Matthews PD. During the investigation, detectives identified the...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

School bus involved in north Charlotte crash

Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. Judge dismisses part of former Myers Park student's lawsuit. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. South Carolina parents fighting to outlaw...
CHARLOTTE, NC

