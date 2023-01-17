Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Judge drops CMPD from lawsuit brought by former Myers Park High School student
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has dismissed the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park High School student challenging the way police and school administrators handled her reported rape. The decision to drop CMPD from the suit came after the former student spent the...
WBTV
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain arrested, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain earlier this week has been arrested, police have confirmed. The fatal incident happened on Tuesday, around 7:43 p.m. at the Silver Express convenience store located in the 500 block of East King Street. Upon arrival,...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
WBTV
Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park on Jan. 6. Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith, both 19 years old, were charged with 15 crimes, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (felony), discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle (f), assault on a law enforcement officer (f), and damage to property (m).
WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night. According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to the Silver Express on East King Street for a stabbing at 7:43 p.m. The...
WBTV
Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
WBTV
Crimestoppers searching for arcade armed robbery in Charlotte
One of the courtesies is offering a cup of coffee and a muffin to whomever is hungry. It's called - "the muffin ministry." Hearing to held as state lawmakers consider bill to get tough on fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 2 hours ago. A hearing will be held as state lawmakers consider...
WBTV
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police continue to look for a man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night. Ashley Scoggins, 34, was the victim and leaves behind her two children, aged three and 11. Her sister and mother want her memory and...
WBTV
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
WBTV
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
WBTV
Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill
One of the courtesies is offering a cup of coffee and a muffin to whomever is hungry. It's called - "the muffin ministry." Hearing to held as state lawmakers consider bill to get tough on fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 3 hours ago. A hearing will be held as state lawmakers consider...
WBTV
Citizen shoots, grazes juvenile attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was grazed by a bullet while attempting to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwold Drive. The juvenile was attempting to steal a vehicle when...
WBTV
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
WBTV
Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
WBTV
Phone threat left at Matthews Elementary traced back to juvenile in Texas
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department was able to trace a threat left to a local elementary school back to Texas. A threat by voicemail was left over the holiday weekend at Matthews Elementary School, leading to an investigation by Matthews PD. During the investigation, detectives identified the...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened Saturday, August 7, 2021, shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Galaxy 1 Arcade on N. Tryon Street. Police said it appears the arcade is no longer operational.
WBTV
Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s...
WBTV
Former Myers Park HS student opens case against CMS, CMPD over handling of reported rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial began Tuesday in the case of a former Myers Park High School student who reported being led into the woods adjacent to campus and sexually assaulted by a male classmate. At issue is whether Myers Park administrators and the school resource officer assigned by...
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 21, just south of Rock Hill. Troopers say the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban...
WBTV
School bus involved in north Charlotte crash
Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. Judge dismisses part of former Myers Park student's lawsuit. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. South Carolina parents fighting to outlaw...
Comments / 0