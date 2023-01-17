Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
biltmorebeacon.com
Call for Vendors — Greening Up the Mountains Festival is Coming
Think spring. Artisans, crafters and food and beverage vendors are invited to submit applications for the Greening Up the Mountains Festival to be held from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in Sylva. Greening Up The Mountains Festival is a premiere spring festival for Western North Carolina. The festival,...
thebluebanner.net
Asheville’s homeless population drastically rises
Asheville’s unhoused population has seen a dramatic increase as a recent report from the city of Asheville shows the city and community are working to help improve this issue. “There’s nowhere to stay, there’s nowhere to live. I mean, we have only one homeless shelter and it’s full. You...
WYFF4.com
Christian music lovers can rejoice with Toby Mac, Crowder performing in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video is of the Wednesday morning headlines.) Whether you're a Christian music lover, rock fan, folk admirer or just like positive and uplifting tunes, a show set for Greenville this month is sure to raise spirits. Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac brings his Hits Deep Tour...
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: In the Great Asheville Water Fiasco, Where Was City Manager Debra Campbell?
As the great holiday season water fiasco drains into memory, here’s a question for the ages: Where was City Manager Debra Campbell?. I imagine if you polled Asheville residents and asked them who their city manager is, far less than half would be able to come up with a name.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: Hazelwood Family Medicine
Dr. Michael Brown, a native of Waynesville, practiced emergency medicine for 11 years at Pardee Hospital and Haywood Regional Medical Center before joining his father’s family practice in 2002. Hazelwood Family Medicine has been in business for more than 80 years. “For more than 20 years, I’ve offered cosmetic...
Moe’s Original BBQ set to open second Upstate location in Spartanburg
Moe's Original BBQ said that they are opening a second location in Spartanburg by the end of January.
nctripping.com
18 Incredible Restaurants in Hendersonville and Nearby (+ Wine and Craft Beer!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. From the moment we set foot in this adorable mountain town, we’ve loved all the fun things to do and especially the fantastic restaurants in Hendersonville...
gotodestinations.com
Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
iheart.com
Snow Drought in WNC, Domestic Violence Up in Buncombe, Teacher Arrested
Assistant Teacher Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges. An assistant teacher and assitant football coach is now facing sexual assault charges in Transylvania County involving a student. 25 year old Harell Mitchell III of Rosman, has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony indecent liberties with a student at Brevard High School. WLOS-TV is reportnig Transylvania County Schools confirmed by email that Mitchell is no longer employed by the district and confirmed the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office has an open investigation.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
uncorkedasheville.com
14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate
As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
McDowell Co. man collects $71K from scratch-off ticket
A McDowell County man has won a $100,000 scratch-off ticket after only paying 30 dollars.
gsabizwire.com
Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations
CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed
Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood commissioners issue joint statement on Ramey
Republican Commissioner Terry Ramey should pay his taxes and stop threatening the media for reporting on the issue, according to a rare joint statement issued by the other four Republicans on the Haywood County Board of Commissioners. “An election was held and 26,927 voters cast a ballot. Of those, 13,498...
