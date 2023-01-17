ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
biltmorebeacon.com

Call for Vendors — Greening Up the Mountains Festival is Coming

Think spring. Artisans, crafters and food and beverage vendors are invited to submit applications for the Greening Up the Mountains Festival to be held from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in Sylva. Greening Up The Mountains Festival is a premiere spring festival for Western North Carolina. The festival,...
SYLVA, NC
thebluebanner.net

Asheville’s homeless population drastically rises

Asheville’s unhoused population has seen a dramatic increase as a recent report from the city of Asheville shows the city and community are working to help improve this issue. “There’s nowhere to stay, there’s nowhere to live. I mean, we have only one homeless shelter and it’s full. You...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Shop Talk: Hazelwood Family Medicine

Dr. Michael Brown, a native of Waynesville, practiced emergency medicine for 11 years at Pardee Hospital and Haywood Regional Medical Center before joining his father’s family practice in 2002. Hazelwood Family Medicine has been in business for more than 80 years. “For more than 20 years, I’ve offered cosmetic...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
gotodestinations.com

Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville

Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Snow Drought in WNC, Domestic Violence Up in Buncombe, Teacher Arrested

Assistant Teacher Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges. An assistant teacher and assitant football coach is now facing sexual assault charges in Transylvania County involving a student. 25 year old Harell Mitchell III of Rosman, has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony indecent liberties with a student at Brevard High School. WLOS-TV is reportnig Transylvania County Schools confirmed by email that Mitchell is no longer employed by the district and confirmed the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office has an open investigation.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
uncorkedasheville.com

14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate

As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood commissioners issue joint statement on Ramey

Republican Commissioner Terry Ramey should pay his taxes and stop threatening the media for reporting on the issue, according to a rare joint statement issued by the other four Republicans on the Haywood County Board of Commissioners. “An election was held and 26,927 voters cast a ballot. Of those, 13,498...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy