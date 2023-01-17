The Carmi White County School Board met for just 20 minutes Tuesday night Scott Mareing was there and has this report. Board President Kent “Pete” Fulkerson read a brief statement, saying that there have been several committees of teachers and other school personnel studying improvements to the district’s buildings with fiscal responsibility in mind. He said they will be using everything available to them to help achieve their goals. Fulkerson said shortly there will be input from the public as well.

