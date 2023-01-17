Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council raises water and sewer rates 15%
The Salem City Council has voted to raise water and sewer rates by 15 percent. City Manager Rex Barbee says the increase will catch the city up from 13 years of no increases before a 25-percent increase was approved a year and a half ago. “With the approval of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys vacant rural Salem home
A fire destroyed a vacant home in the Dolores Reed estate at 5000 England Road southeast of Salem late Wednesday night. Salem Firemen say they could see the fire from the south side of Salem when heading to the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Fulton says the home was 1,400 feet down a long narrow driveway. Water was hauled to England Road with a long fire hose taking the water to the burning home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator retiring
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Mulvany has announced his retirement effective April 30th. Mulvany has held the position for nearly 43 years and has been involved in emergency services since right after he graduated from high school in 1969. Salem Mayor Nic Farley says he tried to talk Mulvany...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County’s 200th Birthday Celebration begins next Tuesday
A yearlong 200th Birthday Celebration for Marion County is set to begin next Tuesday, January 24th. County Board Chair Debbie Smith and Bicentennial Committee Chair Adam Smith are inviting everyone to the kickoff at the Marion County Courthouse. Doors will open at 5:30 and the program will begin at six.
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man pleads guilty to eight car burglaries
A 19-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to eight car burglaries on a single night in Salem last September. Branden Powell of South Franklin was placed on 30 months second chance probation, with drug and alcohol evaluation as well as recommended treatment and abstention with random testing. He was also ordered to complete 30 hours of public service work. A February 21st hearing has been set to determine restitution.
wrul.com
Carmi White County School Board Approves Retirements And Hires Two
The Carmi White County School Board met for just 20 minutes Tuesday night Scott Mareing was there and has this report. Board President Kent “Pete” Fulkerson read a brief statement, saying that there have been several committees of teachers and other school personnel studying improvements to the district’s buildings with fiscal responsibility in mind. He said they will be using everything available to them to help achieve their goals. Fulkerson said shortly there will be input from the public as well.
wrul.com
Friday The 13th Was Filled With Doom And Gloom For Two Area Residents
At around 8:20 p.m. 30 year old Derek Oguinn of Eldorado was arrested during a traffic stop for Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was also for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and given a written warning for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration. Oguinn was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
mymoinfo.com
Steelville Burger Joint Turns 70 This Year
(Steelville) A Missouri burger joint, here in the listening area, has been serving burgers up fresh for nearly 70 years. Rich’s Famous Burgers owner Jason Cusick says one of their most popular burgers is the “Big Cheesy”. But Cusick says their most popular burger is the “Jam...
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
edglentoday.com
“Just A Rumor”: Krispy Kreme Not Opening Edwardsville Location
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
Effingham Radio
Douglas C. Althoff, 69
Douglas C. Althoff, 69, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Willowbrook of Effingham. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a 6:00 p.m. walk-through by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association and a 7:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/24 – Rodney C. Tate
Rodney C. Tate passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia surrounded by his family. Rodney was born on October 14, 1935, in Centralia to Ivan and Dora (DeSelms) Tate, who both preceded him in death. He married Marilyn (Sessions) Tate on January 14, 1957.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
