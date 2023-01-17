ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Manatee rescued after getting stuck in mud banks of Florida river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A manatee was rescued after it found itself caught in the mud banks along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) said the manatee likely got stuck in the mud when the tide went out. Crews said there was a long trail where the manatee tried to get into deep water, but it wasn't quick enough to save itself.
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
bollesbugleonline.com

Jacksonville Thrift Spots

Thirfiting and buying second hand clothes has made a huge comeback over the past few years. This new trend promotes ideas of sustainable, cheap, and environmentally friendly ways to shop for clothes without participating in fast fashion. The Thrift Store is unique due to its immense size. The Thrift Store,...
First Coast News

'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
beckersasc.com

5 hospitals closing service lines

Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., will end maternity care at the hospital later this year, affecting 68 jobs, according to a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state Jan. 17. Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital will shutter its behavioral health unit due to financial unsustainability. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny...
AL.com

Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama

A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
First Coast News

Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
