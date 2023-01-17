Read full article on original website
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after barricading himself from deputiesZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Climate change report reveals concerning trends for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Folks living on Black Hammock Island have gotten used to seeing rezoning signs lining Cedar Point Road. A developer is trying, yet again, to add nearly 100 homes to a 50 acre chunk. Some city leaders are hoping a new report plays a role in the...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Manatee rescued after getting stuck in mud banks of Florida river
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A manatee was rescued after it found itself caught in the mud banks along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) said the manatee likely got stuck in the mud when the tide went out. Crews said there was a long trail where the manatee tried to get into deep water, but it wasn't quick enough to save itself.
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez, Mike Buresh voted ‘Best of Jax’ in Folio Weekly poll
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Action News Jax personalities were recognized in Folio Weekly’s 2022 “Best of Jax” readers poll. Anchor Dawn Lopez was named “Best TV Anchor” and Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was named “Best Weather Forecaster.”. Folio is a weekly local entertainment...
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside announces ending of birthing services at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will be ending maternity care at the hospital, starting March 19, as the healthcare needs of the community continue to change. Ascension St. Vincent’s says it will continue to provide high-quality maternity care at Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside and Ascension St....
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
The Florida Theatre opening members only lounge, part of $14 million in renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearing 100 years old, its place in downtown Jacksonville has become iconic. It’s hosted icons like Elvis Presley. Now the Florida Theatre is getting a facelift. On April 8, 1927, the Florida Theatre opened its doors in downtown Jacksonville. It’s a staple in downtown because...
bollesbugleonline.com
Jacksonville Thrift Spots
Thirfiting and buying second hand clothes has made a huge comeback over the past few years. This new trend promotes ideas of sustainable, cheap, and environmentally friendly ways to shop for clothes without participating in fast fashion. The Thrift Store is unique due to its immense size. The Thrift Store,...
'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
beckersasc.com
5 hospitals closing service lines
Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., will end maternity care at the hospital later this year, affecting 68 jobs, according to a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state Jan. 17. Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital will shutter its behavioral health unit due to financial unsustainability. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny...
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama
A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Fernandina Beach 'Santa' returns home after month long mission trip in Ukraine
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — John Pfefferle watched as Ukranian kids danced to blaring music in a basement. To anyone else it looks like a dance party, but it's far from it. It's a bomb shelter in Ukraine. "It was like another air raid I don't think they totally discount...
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GE Aerospace is hosting a hiring event for entry level and experience positions on Thursday at its Unison Industries site in Jacksonville. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interested parties will get to tour the facility and talk to recruiters about the job opportunities available.
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
First Coast News
Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Jaguars second playoff game includes snow, rain chances this weekend in Kansas City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars got a taste of some winter temperatures in last week's victory game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only will they be playing in another frigid matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, but there will also be a chance for precipitation.
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
