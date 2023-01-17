JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A manatee was rescued after it found itself caught in the mud banks along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) said the manatee likely got stuck in the mud when the tide went out. Crews said there was a long trail where the manatee tried to get into deep water, but it wasn't quick enough to save itself.

