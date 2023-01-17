Read full article on original website
LISD brings mental health awareness to students and staff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mental health continues to be a concern for many around town, especially among the younger generation. Now, support is coming to Laredo via federal funding to be used at the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) to bring awareness to mental health. LISD is home to thousands...
8 women graduate after attending local entrepreneurship workshops
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After 16 weeks, eight women presented their entrepreneurship projects to Laredo business owners. The Mexican Consulate teamed up with MileOne to help host a set of workshops designed to help Mexican-American women expand their small business ideas. Jimena Morales, the director of Community and Cultural Affairs...
Pillar continues to offer medication to prevent HIV
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization is reminding the community about its efforts to prevent HIV. Back in December, Pillar announced the prep injection and pills were available at the clinic at no cost. According to Eduardo Reyes from Pillar, over 100 patients have received the medication which...
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions. The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail. During the city’s recent...
Laredo Main Street to hold Veggie Fiesta
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its upcoming farmer’s market but this one will be a little greener this time around. Organizers of the farmers market is gearing up to hold its first Veggie Fiesta for the community. The event will be jampacked...
Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosts job fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization kicked off the new year with a fresh start for job seekers. Workforce Solutions for South Texas held a job fair on Wednesday, January 18, where they gathered over 20 companies looking to fill several positions. City of Laredo firefighters, U.S. Customs and...
LISD working on construction and renovation projects
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District has seral large construction projects on the table as well as renovations to some key facilities. One of the projects that’s of high priority is the new Cigarroa Middle School located at the 3600 block of Ejido Road in the locals Del Sur subdivision.
Nominations open for 2023 ‘League of Legends’ awards
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) is inviting the community to nominate accomplished UISD graduates for the distinguished alumni award program, League of Legends. To qualify, the individual must have graduated from UISD at least 5 years ago. The school district is looking to recognize their...
UISD to hold Wellness Health Fair
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is inviting the public to its upcoming health and wellness clinic. With the increase of many respiratory illnesses, it’s important to keep your personal health in check. Health officials from UISD believe that during the pandemic, regular health screenings took a...
‘Juntos for Better Health’ mobile clinic offers free services to Laredoans
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, January 17, Laredo residents got free health care services. The Laredo Health Department’s program Juntos for Better Health set up shop with a mobile clinic at La Ladrillera Recreational Center. Medical professionals offered free blood pressure exams, COVID-19 exams, and even free mental health screenings.
January is National Stalking Awareness month
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - January is designated for National Stalking Awareness month. It’s a time to shine a light on the crime of stalking and recommit to protecting survivors. Stalking is behavior directed at a specific person that would cause them to fear for their safety or the safety...
NeighborWorks Laredo offering homebuyer classes this weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you want to know how and when to buy a new house, a local organization is willing to help you out. NeighborWorks Laredo is offering home-buying courses on Saturday, January 21 at Falcon Bank located on 7718 McPherson Road, Suite A, 3rd floor from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has revealed the names of the candidates who could potentially become Laredo’s next City manager. According to a press release, the finalists selected by the Laredo City Council during Tuesday’s council meeting include Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.
Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - If are planning to travel abroad anytime soon, the Webb County District Clerk’s Office is offering passport services to those looking to renew or attain a passport. Residents can either stop by the justice center to pick up an application or print one out...
LAPS to hold Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that helps our four-legged friends find forever homes is inviting golfers to the green to sink some putts for a good cause. This weekend, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is hosting its first ‘Putts for Mutts’ golf tournament. It’s a chance...
Melanie Duron wins first collegiate track and field meet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was an eventful weekend for Martin High School alum Melanie Duron as she went on to not only compete but win her first ever collegiate track and field meet. The Texas State Track and Field Team went to Lubbock to compete in the Texas Tech...
Three candidates for Laredo City Manager advance; no names released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a process that has been going on for a year now but City Council is one step closer in finding Laredo’s next City manager. Council members came out of executive session announcing there are now three finalists advancing in the process to become the next City manager in Laredo.
Laredo City Council appoints Vanessa Perez as Mayor Pro Tempore
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new council member assumes the role as Laredo’s mayor pro tempore. The Laredo City Council voted to appoint District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez. The new selection comes as former mayor pro tem District 2 Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez concluded his term in December. Perez will...
Laredoans concerned about Loop 20 intersection prone to car accidents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An area along Loop 20 is one of the busiest sections in town but it’s also an area known for its high number of accidents. It’s been nearly four months since TxDOT officials implemented a safety precaution in place to help reduce the number of auto crashes, but accidents are still happening.
Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health official in Laredo say the omicron subvariant has not reached the Gateway City; however, they are still asking residents to take precautions. According to Ali Quiñonez, an epidemiologist with the Laredo Health Department, there have been over 600 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January first of this year.
