ringsidenews.com

Kevin Nash Is Fine After Concerning Comments Alluding To Taking His Own Life

Kevin Nash lost his closest friend Scott Hall and his only son Tristen Nash in 2022. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer made several comments that got the pro wrestling world worried about him. Thankfully, Nash is doing fine. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash...
Maya Devi

Man learns 'his son' is 'his uncle' after catching girlfriend's affair with grandfather

A man finds out that his son is actually his uncle after realizing that his girlfriend was being intimate with his own grandfather. Samir Simpson-Bey, a TikTok user, shared a video on social media where he mentioned that he couldn’t believe the fact that he anticipated more from a man. He found that his son was really his uncle. His grandfather was having an affair with his girlfriend the whole time they were together.
iheart.com

Man's Face Left Disfigured After Brutal 20 Minute Slap Competition

Last night at the RXF Slap Fighting Championship competitor, Comsa Sorin, was left badly disfigured after participating in a brutal slapping championship match which lasted for 20 minutes. He did make it all the way to the finals, but had to endure a half-hour of hell as his face was...
RadarOnline

Death Cover-Up? Aaron Carter's Family Believes He Was Sold A Substance That Caused Alleged Fatal Overdose, Did Not Drown In Tub

Aaron Carter's family believes he was sold a substance that caused a fatal overdose, revealing the L.A. County Coroner's Office said water was not found in his lungs during a posthumous examination. RadarOnline.com has learned the discovery shared by Aaron's fiancée, Melanie Martin, and mother, Jane Carter, rules out drowning as a potential cause of death while awaiting toxicology results.The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5. Aaron, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, was located by a house sitter in his bathtub, with law enforcement...
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Family Speaks Out on His Cause of Death

Aaron Carter's family is shedding light on what they think to be his cause of death two months after his sudden passing at the age of 34. Although no official cause of death has been released, Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, and mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that he didn't die from drowning and instead believe that he died from a drug overdose. They told the outlet that the L.A. County Coroner's Office told them that despite Carter being found dead in his bathtub, there was no water found in Aaron's lungs, which rules out drowning as a potential cause of death.
LANCASTER, CA
tjrwrestling.net

Police Check On Kevin Nash After Recent Concerning Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash caused concern with recent comments on his podcast, and it has now emerged that police were called to check on the star. Following a tragic 2022 for Kevin Nash in which his long-time friend Scott Hall passed away in March before Nash’s 26-year-old son Tristen died in October, the star caused some alarm with recent comments.
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

Fans Concerned About Kevin Nash Following Comments He Made on His Podcast

Following comments made during his podcast, fans on social media have expressed concern for WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. The Twitter account @BakedLlVE shared a video clip of Nash and co-host Sean Oliver’s exchange, which quickly became a trending topic on Reddit. Here’s what happened:. Nash: “Today...
TMZ.com

Lisa Guerrero Says She Suffered Miscarriage While On Air During 'MNF' Game

Lisa Guerrero says her one season as a reporter for "Monday Night Football" was absolute hell ... revealing things got so bad at the gig, she actually suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines during a game. The 58-year-old, who took over the 'MNF' role from Melissa Stark in the...
RadarOnline

Autopsy Report: Leslie Jordan's Cause Of Death Revealed After Beloved Comedian's Fatal Crash Crash

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been revealed as sudden cardiac dysfunction, RadarOnline.com has discovered, months after the beloved comedian crashed his BMW into the side of a building and was found unresponsive. According to the L.A. County Coroner Office's newly uncovered report, he was taking heart medication at the time of his passing and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was listed as a secondary factor.One of his arteries was mostly blocked while the other was partially blocked, which explained previous reports on the star dealing with shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to his death.RadarOnline.com has learned no trace...
TMZ.com

Tony Yayo Shares His Own Near Fatal Dice Game Shooting Encounter

G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo is sharing his own experience in a similar situation to the one that ended deadly for Takeoff, and the clear pattern is ... dice games tend to go awry. Coming up in Jamaica, Queens, Yayo says he's seen a ton of dice games go sour and recalled a brush with death he had while shooting dice inside an NYC barbershop years ago.

