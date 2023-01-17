Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Big Lots (BIG) Rides on Growth Strategies: Time to Hold?
Big Lots, Inc. BIG appears well poised for growth, thanks to the company’s impressive omnichannel initiatives. The company’s Operation North Star, which encompasses driving top-line growth, cost containment and enhancement in systems and infrastructure, appears encouraging as well. Management is steadily taking steps to control expenses. Impressively, this...
EU lawmakers to vote on tighter crypto, ESG rules for banks
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banks would have to set aside a punitive amount of capital to cover holdings of cryptoassets under a draft law due to be voted on by lawmakers on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
KKR & Co. Inc. KKR shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $53.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. The performance of finance stocks...
NASDAQ
Digital Transformations May Solve Real-World Problems
We are all familiar with the realignment of expectations that has befallen the share prices of many companies focused on Software as a Service (SaaS) during 2022. While it is important to gather and analyze all possible statistics, we think it’s also essential to think about the problems in the real world that the services of these companies may help solve. If the solutions have value, we believe this is the core reason why, when the next cycle of strong performance for growth companies occurs, there is potential for a rebound.
NASDAQ
Qatar Investment Authority Doubles Stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS)
Fintel reports that Qatar Investment Authority has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 272,251,995 shares of Credit Suisse Group (CS). This represents 6.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 17, 2021 they reported 133,217,522 shares and 5.57% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
What Do Tech Layoffs Mean for the Crypto Universe?
Major layoffs across the crypto industry have become the norm. It seems like every day there's a new story of layoffs featuring cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining companies, or financial services firms involved with crypto assets. There are two ways of looking at this situation, of course: the glass...
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/21/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. RLI CORP (RLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The...
NASDAQ
Microsoft Stock To Edge Past Consensus In Q2?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. We expect the stock to top the consensus estimates of revenues and earnings. The company outperformed the street expectations in the first quarter of FY 2023 (FY July- June), with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $50.1 billion. It was driven by a 9% rise in productivity & business processes and a 20% growth in the intelligent cloud segments, partially offset by a slight decrease in the more personal computing business. We expect the same trend to continue in the second-quarter results.
NASDAQ
1 Bargain-Basement Stock In Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Down 56% to Buy Before It Soars
There aren't many investors in the same league as renowned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since the so-called "Oracle of Omaha" took the helm of the multinational conglomerate in 1965, its stock has had an enviable average annual gain of 20%-plus and it has soared a mind-blowing 3,641,613% in total (through the end of 2021).
NASDAQ
Where Will Microsoft Stock Be in 3 Years?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) investors underperformed the S&P 500 in 2022 but are looking at market-thumping returns over the last several years. The software giant's stock is up over 40% since early 2020 compared to a 20% increase in the broader market. It is those multiyear returns that really matter to...
Comments / 0