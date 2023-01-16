Read full article on original website
Ronald George Lewis, 79
Ronald George Lewis, 79, of Galax, Va., passed away Jan. 16, 2023. He was born on July 2, 1943, in Grayson County, Va., to George Washington and Callie Payne Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Lewis of Galax, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law, Michele Ann and Michael Lynn Snyder of Galax, Va., and Jacqueline Renee and John Fuentes of Roanoke, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher George and Angela W. Lewis of High Point, N.C.; six grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann Lewis of Galax, Va.; a niece and two nephews.
Blanche Lenora Bishop, 95
Blanche Lenora Bishop, 95, of Galax, Va., passed away Jan. 17, 2023. She was born in Iaeger, W.Va., on July 27, 1927, to Cleveland and Sylvia Steele Robinette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oley Bishop; two sons and eight siblings. She is...
Donald Dean Lineberry, 87
Donald Dean Lineberry, 87, of Galax, Va., passed away Jan. 16, 2023. He was born in Galax, Va., on May 30, 1935, to Otie Ray and Bonnie Mae Hall Lineberry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Pierce Lineberry; one sister; one brother and two brothers-in-law.
Connie Diane Higgins, 66
Connie Diane Higgins, 66, of 1012 Junior Dairy Road, Ennice, N.C., passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her residence. Connie was born June 15, 1956, in Sumter, S.C., to the late Major Vance Barker and Mary Ethel Sammons Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Delores Barker; a brother, David Vance; and mother-in-law, Wanda Stoker Higgins.
Barbara Delp Showalter, 94
Barbara Delp Showalter, 94, of Hillsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Showalter was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Granville and Nora P. Carpenter Delp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Showalter Sr.; and a brother, Gerald Delp.
Ervin nets P1K; Cavs top AHS in OT (again)
HILLSVILLE — Carroll County guard Alyssa Ervin entered Tuesday night’s Three Rivers District contest needing 31 points to reach 1,000 points for her career. She got there with more than a quarter to spare. ROUND-UP In Carroll’s 78-30 win, Ervin became the eighth player in the storied CCHS...
Woman charged with firearm felony
Though a man who reported a firearms-related incident to police declined to press charges against her, Galax officers took out warrants on a woman who is now being held without bond. On Jan. 10, a man presented himself to the Galax Police Department reporting an altercation with a woman on...
