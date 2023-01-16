Ronald George Lewis, 79, of Galax, Va., passed away Jan. 16, 2023. He was born on July 2, 1943, in Grayson County, Va., to George Washington and Callie Payne Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Lewis of Galax, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law, Michele Ann and Michael Lynn Snyder of Galax, Va., and Jacqueline Renee and John Fuentes of Roanoke, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher George and Angela W. Lewis of High Point, N.C.; six grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann Lewis of Galax, Va.; a niece and two nephews.

GALAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO