Minneapolis, MN

msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Justin Jefferson sounds like he wants to leave the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson sounds like he’s ready to leave the Minnesota Vikings. The 2022 version of the Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs after finishing the regular season first in the NFC North, however, the club made it no further than Sunday night’s Wild Card Round, as they were handed a tough defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in a 31-24 contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Adam Thielen Might Be Fed up with Vikings

There is no way that the Minnesota Vikings will make it to the next training camp without a substantial shakeup
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart

The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hustle Sports News

Patriots Request Interview with Vikings Coach

The NFL's annual coaching carousel is alive and well, and a Minnesota Vikings coach has been summoned to interview in
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Jalen Hurts injury update: Eagles get great news

The Philadelphia Eagles received some very good news regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts just ahead of their playoff game vs. the New York Giants. The NFL playoffs officially began this past weekend, but the Philadelphia Eagles just get started this upcoming weekend. After finishing the 2022 season with a 14-3 record, the Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. They also had the right to face the lowest seed that advanced to make it out of the Wild Card Round, which just so happened to be the rival New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter celebrates the Vikings firing Ed Donatell

The Minnesota Vikings finally made the smart move and fired Ed Donatell on Thursday afternoon. Donatell’s defense was the same scheme that Vic Fangio made famous, but he was unable to replicate any form of success that Fangio had. The Vikings defense ranked 31st in total defense and 26th in scoring defense while failing to maximize any of their players.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

