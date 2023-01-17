The Philadelphia Eagles received some very good news regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts just ahead of their playoff game vs. the New York Giants. The NFL playoffs officially began this past weekend, but the Philadelphia Eagles just get started this upcoming weekend. After finishing the 2022 season with a 14-3 record, the Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. They also had the right to face the lowest seed that advanced to make it out of the Wild Card Round, which just so happened to be the rival New York Giants.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO