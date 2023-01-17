ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

‘Hawkeye’ star back home. Modesto native Renner released from hospital after ICU stay

By Marijke Rowland
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

Modesto native and “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is back home after a New Year’s Day snowplow accident left him in the intensive care unit.

On Monday, he updated fans through social media that he was on the mend and out of the hospital. When replying to the official Twitter account of his Paramount+ streaming crime drama, “ Mayor of Kingstown ,” Renner replied with , “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The Beyer High grad and Modesto Junior College theater alum was attempting to clear snow after a New Year’s Eve snowstorm hit his Tahoe-Reno area home when he was accidentally crushed under his own snowplow. The “Avengers,” “Hawkeye” and “Mayor of Kingstown” star had to be airlifted to a Reno hospital for his injuries.

Renner, who turned 52 while in the hospital, suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” according to statements from his representative. He underwent emergency surgeries and posted his first update to fans three days later via social media with a photo of his bruised face in his hospital bed.

Jeremy Renner posted this photo on his Instagram page Tuesday, with the message, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

According to 911 call logs obtained by CNN , Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle)” with “extreme (difficulty) breathing.” The right side of the actor’s chest was “collapsed – upper torso is crushed” by the weight of the 14,300-plus-pound heavy-duty snowplow.

Still, the Oscar-nominated star has remained active on social media throughout his recovery, posting a video of his sister rubbing his head in a shower cap in the ICU, which he called an “amazing spa day with my sis and mama.”

Over the recent MLK Day holiday weekend, he also posted an Instagram story about “missing my happy place,” with a shot of his snow-covered home, and another shot of a snow-lined roadway with the caption , “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe.”

Renner’s series “Mayor of Kingstown,” about a powerful family in a Michigan town run by its prison system, had its second season premiere Sunday and will air new episodes every Sunday on the streaming service. Two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest also stars in the drama series by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

Dianne Weist as Mariam and Jeremy Renner as Mike of the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.” CBS/Paramount+

