Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov’s remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar to those...
What is the Bank of England looking at before rate decision?
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must decide next week how much higher it will raise borrowing costs as it tries to bear down on Britain's double-digit inflation rate without adding too much stress to an economy already close to recession.
EU lawmakers to vote on tighter crypto, ESG rules for banks
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banks would have to set aside a punitive amount of capital to cover holdings of cryptoassets under a draft law due to be voted on by lawmakers on Tuesday.
England finally joins Europe in banning single-use plastic foodware
Restaurants and cafes throughout England will soon be barred from using some of the most common single-use plastics — a ban green groups called necessary, insufficient, and long overdue. The long-anticipated regulation, announced Saturday, makes it illegal for those establishments to sell or distribute certain kinds of polystyrene cups...
