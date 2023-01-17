ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Driver seriously injured in head-on collision on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One driver had to be extricated from a head-on collision wreck Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road. At 2:49 p.m., Clarksville Police were dispatched to a head-on collision on Tiny Town at Outlaw Field Road. One of the drivers is being extricated from their vehicle, and all lanes of Tiny Town were shut down between Pembroke Road and Outlaw Field Road.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville

Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

University Landing off-campus apartment complex in Clarksville sells for $20.1 million

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A downtown apartment complex has been sold to a real estate investment advisory firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. University Landing, 101 University Ave., is just two blocks from Austin Peay State University and was sold on Jan. 3 for about $20.1 million to Campus Realty Advisors, according to an article from the Nashville Business Journal.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Heavy rain coming to Clarksville, with up to 1 inch expected Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy rain is expected in Clarksville on Wednesday, with up to 1 inch of rain in 24 hours. “We are expecting a line of thunderstorms to move through the area (Wednesday night) and into the early morning hours of Thursday,” said Alyssa Clements, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN

