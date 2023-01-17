Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Related
smokeybarn.com
(2 CRASH REPORT) Mustang Almost Goes Airborn In Hwy 25 Crash, Four Hospitalized
NEW DEAL TENNESSEE: (smokey Barn News) – A Hwy 25 crash nearly sent a driver airborne after he collided with the back-end of a parked trailer that was on the roadway loading a forklift. The crash occurred just before 6:30 pm on Hwy 25 at Mountain Lane just over...
Brentwood man hit, killed by semi after running into traffic on I-65
I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville was closed Tuesday as authorities worked to clear a deadly crash.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Driver seriously injured in head-on collision on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One driver had to be extricated from a head-on collision wreck Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road. At 2:49 p.m., Clarksville Police were dispatched to a head-on collision on Tiny Town at Outlaw Field Road. One of the drivers is being extricated from their vehicle, and all lanes of Tiny Town were shut down between Pembroke Road and Outlaw Field Road.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
whopam.com
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
wpsdlocal6.com
Collision with deer sends 28-year-old Graves County man to hospital with serious leg injuries
MAYFIELD — A 28-year-old Graves County man had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital following a collision with a deer on Tuesday, deputies say. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Casey Dunaway was driving northbound on KY 303 Tuesday evening when a deer crossed his path and he was unable to avoid hitting it.
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
Old Hickory Boulevard Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads in Wednesday evening’s fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. Timothy Fetter, 48, was discovered outside of his red Pontiac GTO with multiple gunshot wounds after someone in a light-colored sedan fired several rounds at him. The suspect...
clarksvillenow.com
University Landing off-campus apartment complex in Clarksville sells for $20.1 million
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A downtown apartment complex has been sold to a real estate investment advisory firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. University Landing, 101 University Ave., is just two blocks from Austin Peay State University and was sold on Jan. 3 for about $20.1 million to Campus Realty Advisors, according to an article from the Nashville Business Journal.
WSMV
Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Dozens of cats rescued in Middle Tennessee
Dozens of cats were rescued from a home in Giles County early Saturday morning.
rewind943.com
Heavy rain coming to Clarksville, with up to 1 inch expected Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy rain is expected in Clarksville on Wednesday, with up to 1 inch of rain in 24 hours. “We are expecting a line of thunderstorms to move through the area (Wednesday night) and into the early morning hours of Thursday,” said Alyssa Clements, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville.
Man killed in Kentucky oil well explosion
One man was killed, and another man was injured in an oil well explosion that occurred in Southern Kentucky early Monday morning.
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
Comments / 0