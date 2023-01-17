Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi is photographed at the speaker’s podium, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Smith) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bipartisan work group assembled by the new speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is starting its work in the politically riven chamber. Speaker Mark Rozzi said after its first meeting Tuesday that he’s hopeful the group of three Republicans and three Democrats will aid him in developing House rules and compromise legislation. Rozzi has said little in public since he was the surprise choice to serve as speaker on Jan. 3. Republican leaders and a few other GOP members joined with all Democrats to elect Rozzi to lead the House. He’s a Democrat from the Reading area.

