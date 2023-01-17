Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Shapiro takes oath of office as Pennsylvania’s new governor
Josh Shapiro is sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol. The 49-year-old Shapiro took office Tuesday with more experience in state government than any recent predecessors. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage erected behind the state’s ornate Capitol in Harrisburg, with lawmakers, members of Congress and others looking on. Shapiro succeeds term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and is the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party. Meanwhile, Democrat Austin Davis was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor.
beavercountyradio.com
Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor
FILE – Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Pa., on Jan. 11, 2023. Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday’s Jan. 17 inauguration at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office in the nation’s fifth-most populous on the heels of a blowout win in November’s election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
beavercountyradio.com
Pa. speaker’s bipartisan group begins work on House rules
Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi is photographed at the speaker’s podium, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Smith) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bipartisan work group assembled by the new speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is starting its work in the politically riven chamber. Speaker Mark Rozzi said after its first meeting Tuesday that he’s hopeful the group of three Republicans and three Democrats will aid him in developing House rules and compromise legislation. Rozzi has said little in public since he was the surprise choice to serve as speaker on Jan. 3. Republican leaders and a few other GOP members joined with all Democrats to elect Rozzi to lead the House. He’s a Democrat from the Reading area.
beavercountyradio.com
Shapiro to become 48th Pa. governor, stress bipartisan aims
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro speaks with the press. Governor Tom Wolf joined Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor- Elect Austin Davis to announce the first steps in the transition to the Shapiro-Davis Administration. NOVEMBER 16, 2022 – HARRISBURG, PA. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th...
beavercountyradio.com
Kail to Roll Out Vision of House Republican Policy Committee, Name Deputy Policy Chairs
As efforts continue to create a positive, prosperous Commonwealth for Pennsylvania’s future generations, House Republican Policy Committee Chairman Joshua D. Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) will be hosting a press conference to highlight the vision of the committee and to introduce the deputy policy chairs. Chairman Kail; Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Cumberland/Adams); Rep....
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC NAMED BEST COMMUNITY COLLEGES IN PENNSYLVANIA BY INTELLIGENT.COM
Monaca, PA – For the first time, Community College of Beaver County is included on the list of the Top 24 Community Colleges in Pennsylvania in 2023 by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for program rankings and higher education planning. The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format.
beavercountyradio.com
PennDOT Highlights Winter Driving Safety During Winter Driving Awareness Week
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is highlighting safe driving tips in conjunction with Winter Driving Awareness Week, which runs through January 21. As the winter season is underway, drivers should prepare their vehicles for the winter by checking fluid levels, lights, defrosters and windshield wiper...
Comments / 0