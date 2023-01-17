ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Business Insider

3 reasons more people of color need to invest in life insurance

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Life insurance is a crucial tool to...
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Miami Herald

Guess who gets blamed when home buyers believe they’ve paid too much?

Buyer’s remorse is likely to take on a more sinister turn in the coming months, as people who purchased their houses at the top of the market take out their frustrations on their real estate agents. Historical precedent suggests that as housing values stagnate and then fall, the “last batch” of buyers often become resentful — so much so that they may lash out at their agents or other professionals involved in the process, according to Victor Insurance Managers.
TEXAS STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

$1000-a-Month (or Higher) Car Payments Are Distressingly Common Right Now

A new set of data shows what we've been seeing over several months: monthly payments on new-car loans are hitting and exceeding four figures at a distressingly high rate. One reason is rising interest rates, which in turn are affected by supply-chain issues and inflation. Another reason: a growing number...
KTEN.com

What is a Mortgage Recast?

Originally Posted On: https://springshomes.com/blog/lower-your-mortgage-payment-without-refinancing/. Mortgage recasting is when a borrower pays a lump sum of money toward their existing mortgage balance. This results in lower monthly mortgage payments. Recasting a home loan ultimately allows borrowers to lower monthly payments and save money over the long term on interest payments over...
Fortune

First-time homebuyers face 3 uphill battles-but help is on the way, according to Zillow’s chief economist

Emerging solutions and reforms could finally give first-time buyers access to homeownership. For most families, a home is their single largest asset, a way to avoid the uncertainty of rising rents and ensure a more stable future by building and transferring wealth to their children. It’s why today, despite high prices and high mortgage rates, potential first-time buyers are still dreaming and searching for a home of their own. Even with all the hurdles, first-time buyers make up 45% of shoppers now, up from 37% last year.

