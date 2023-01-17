Read full article on original website
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Why You Should Never Cook With Hot Water
If you hear it enough times growing up, you find yourself repeating it as an adult. Are you guilty too? Warning your five-year-old that swimming after eating will give them debilitating cramps may be the first sign that we are turning into our parents and time to fact-check some of the wisdom passed down from previous generations. From medical advice to cooking techniques, old wives' tales have been dispensed, with authority, since the bible was written promoting superstitions like swallowed chewing gum stays in your stomach for seven years and human urine heals jellyfish stings (gross and no it doesn't) per Wonderopolis.
‘All-natural’ Simply Orange Juice has high toxic PFAS levels, lawsuit alleges
A new class-action lawsuit in the US alleges Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice deceived customers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been found to be contaminated with toxic PFAS at levels “hundreds of times” above federal advisory limits for drinking water. PFAS are...
Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, a new study finds. The equivalent monthlong amount of water would be contaminated at levels 2,400 times greater than what’s recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water […]
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Pennsylvania now has limits on forever chemicals, ahead of federal standards
Pennsylvania has enacted a limit on two PFAS chemicals in drinking water, marking the first time the state has set its own limits instead of adopting a federal standard. The state's Department of Environmental Protection in November proposed the rule that would limit perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, and perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, to 18 parts per trillion and 14 parts per trillion respectively, after sampling performed on more than 400 public water systems in Pennsylvania found detectable levels of those chemicals in more than a quarter of them.
Just one serving of freshwater fish exposes eaters to month’s worth of forever chemicals
WASHINGTON — Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as a catfish, trout, or salmon — could expose people to a tremendous amount of harmful chemical compounds, a new study warns. Researchers with the Environmental Working Group have discovered high levels of so-called “forever chemicals”...
Humans Inhale 2,675 Indoor Airborne Microplastic Particles Every Year
Indoor airborne microplastics are being inhaled by humans at an unprecedented levels, according to a study led by scientists in Australia. The academic research paper suggests that living indoors is not a guarantee to escape these particles in outdoor environments. Indoor Microplastics. The study was published in the journal Environmental...
'Concerning' map reveals where fish caught in the US are full of hazardous 'forever chemicals'
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, are in waterways across the US, scientists warn, making it risky to eat some fish.
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
COVID-fighting chemicals identified in sea sponges and marine bacteria
The three compounds discovered are effective against several variants including delta and omicron. Three compounds that effectively fight COVID-19 infection in human cells have been discovered by researchers based at the University of British Columbia. One, Alotaketal C, was derived from a sea sponge collected in Howe Sound, British Columbia,...
Best Under-Sink Water Filters of 2023
Under-sink water filters can deliver cleaner, better-tasting drinking water the old-fashioned way: from a spout. They’re more effective at removing lead, chlorine, and other contaminants than popular refrigerator filters and water filter pitchers. Plus, “under-sink water filters are inherently more convenient than pitchers, with higher filter capacity,” says Richard Handel, the CR project leader who oversees our water filter lab. “There’s no need to pour water into a pitcher and wait. You just flip the lever and the filtered water flows.”
Single fish serving may contain a month of forever chemicals
A new study led by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has found that consumption of just a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to a month of drinking water contaminated with PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid). This type of “forever chemical” is known to cause significant health issues, ranging from immune system suppression and increased cholesterol to reproductive and developmental problems, and increased risk of certain cancers.
Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says
A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...
Water systems study finds Legionella in 41% of samples
A new study of domestic and hospital drinking water systems found Legionella in 41% of samples—with Flinders University researchers making a key connection between the pathogen's co-existence with a "host" microorganism in all samples tested. The study found Legionella bacteria "infect the amoeba host and then once inside these...
Freshwater Fish Nationwide Test for High Levels of PFAS, or "Forever Chemicals"
If you're looking to transition from eating red meat, you may have started looking to kickstart the process with a pescatarian diet. However, that may not ultimately be the healthiest or most planet-friendly way to do so. In addition to the known abusive and pollutive practices within the fishing industry, a new study shows freshwater fish are contaminated with PFAS levels nationwide — needless to say, you may want to hold off on eating certain fish.
'Forever chemicals' in freshwater fish more risky than those in drinking water, study says
Eating one locally caught freshwater fish can equal drinking 'forever chemical' contaminated water for a month, a study on PFAS, PFOS found.
Freshwater Fish Contain “Astounding” Levels of Forever Chemicals
A study by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has identified high levels of “forever chemicals” in freshwater fish consumed in the United States (U.S.). Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of toxic fluorinated chemicals, often referred to as “forever chemicals” due to their resistance to environmental breakdown.
