Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
Is Bruce Springsteen Rehearsing For His Upcoming Tour at Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena Tonight?
There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th). Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that? We haven't been able to confirm or deny these rumors (so far).
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
How many times have you been watching a movie and recognized a location in New Jersey?. The Garden State has many film-worthy locations, but which spot has been featured on the silver screen the most?. I came across an article that went state-by-state to identify the locations that have been...
Here’s a cool opportunity for NJ kids who want to break into the music business
GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center and RECORD HIGH announced their inaugural Spring Session music industry program. The program will run from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, to coincide with many of New Jersey school’s spring break. The 2023 Spring Session is a 4-day music industry program...
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
Top NJ news stories for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran. US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die. ⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months. David Gibson, of Trenton,...
Send a BoomerGram from The Trenton Thunder for Valentine’s Day
BoomerGrams are back once again for Valentine's Day this year, according to the Trenton Thunder Baseball organization. The Trenton Thunder fan in your life will love this Valentine visit from the best and most lovable sports mascot around, Boomer. Boomer will head out, all dressed up in his Valentine best,...
A Super Sweet Surprise Opens in Monmouth County, NJ
It's a busy time for openings in Monmouth County. This news, however, is extra sweet. Cookies, cake, chocolate, if it's got sugar and it's in front of me, I'm devouring it. All in moderation though, right? Sure. I left a sugary treat out. Ice cream, or as I call it,...
Jersey Shore clubs Bruce Springsteen played that no longer exist
If you hung in the clubs at the Jersey Shore in the '70s and '80s, chances are you probably saw Bruce Springsteen or know someone who claims to have seen Bruce. It was always, and still is, an event every time he shows up and plays. New Satelite Lounge (Photo:...
Must See TV: Two Hamiltonians Featured in NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Series Finale
HAMILTON, NJ -- Whether you watch it live, stream it, or record it, be sure to watch the series finale of NBC drama New Amsterdam to check out two actors who have called Hamilton Township home -- Alejandro Hernandez and Roman Engel. Hernandez plays the recurring part of Casey Scott, a nurse, in the medical drama set in one of America's oldest public hospitals. Hernandez graduated from Steinert High School in Hamilton and went on to graduate from Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in 2008 before transferring to Montclair State University where he earned a B.F.A. in Theatre. While at MCCC, he took the stage in productions of “Angels in...
New Jersey 101.5
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
TAPinto.net
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey
After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
“JEET?” These 10 Cringey NJ Pronunciations Sound Like Nails on a Chalkboard
"Jeet? Cause I'm unna go wawk the doo-awg and then go the deli to axe if they have any gabagool left like I seen yesterday." Did you get any of that? Then you're from New Jersey. But it didn't sound very pretty, did it!!?. We New Jerseyans have many colorful,...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
New Jersey 101.5
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says
A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday. Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier. The […]
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
New Jersey 101.5
Thursday NJ weather: Wet and gloomy, periods of rain all day
Most of New Jersey (outside of the northwest corner of the state) has not registered measurable snow since mid-March 2022. (For South Jersey, that streak extends back to February 2022.) It has been an unusual winter, an oddly mild and snow-free January. And yet again, a storm system passing through New Jersey on Thursday will be exclusively wet. Not wintry.
New Jersey 101.5
