In the past few months, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley made headlines when they were sentenced to prison for a combined total of 19 years — Todd is sentenced to 12 years and Julie is sentenced to seven. The couple were found guilty of committing federal bank fraud and tax evasion in order to live the lavish lifestyle showcased on reality show Chrisley Knows Best. The USA Network show has run for 9 seasons and turned Todd Chrisley into a household name. Dubbed the Southern Kardashians, the Chrisley clan (made up of Todd, Julie, their three children, and two children from Todd’s previous marriage) lived in a Tennessee mansion and drove luxury cars. The family was an impressive picture of great financial success but after news of the couple’s sentencing, we now know that was really just an illusion.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO