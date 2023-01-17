ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
shefinds

2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach

Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Living Smart

According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%

Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: High doses of vitamins lead to vitamin D toxicity

Dear Dr. Roach: I have been diagnosed with vitamin D toxicity, according to the blood work from a month ago — my result was 122 ng/mL. I was taking high doses of vitamin D3 in pill form (15,000 IU a day for three years) bought from a drugstore. I have stopped taking it, but I need to know how long it will take to have a normal amount in my body. (Weeks, months?) Can you shed any light on this question? I would like to take it again when my level comes down, but in a lower amount. Also, by any chance, would the high amount of D3 in my system have any correlation to a diagnosis of stenosis of the aortic valve?
KTLA.com

Best supplement for arthritis pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
The Daily

Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat

Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
msn.com

4 Exercises That Can Drastically Change Your Body Shape After 40

Aging has its ups and downs. This universal truth is evident as you reach your 40s when it becomes increasingly challenging to stay fit and lose stubborn body fat. If you can relate, don't feel bad. It's only natural, considering our bodies begin to decline around age 30. Plus, many of us are busier than ever with hectic schedules and work, social, and family obligations pulling us in every direction (and keeping us from spending time in the gym). However, you should never allow your health and fitness to fall off your radar. That's why we spoke with Nicole Davis, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares four killer exercises to change your body shape after 40 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy