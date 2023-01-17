Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Trending Ann Arbor-area boys basketball teams and power rankings
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams from the Ann Arbor area have separated themselves from the pack while other teams are working their way up the rankings. See which teams are trending up and check out the top 10 rankings for this week below.
MLive.com
Sela Lefler and defense leads North Farmington girls basketball to 40-21 win over Oxford
OXFORD -- Sela Lefler is not afraid of lofty goals. As a senior guard and leader for the North Farmington girls basketball team, Lefler kept telling Raiders head coach Jeff Simpson before the season even began that she wanted to win an Oakland Activities Association White Division championship this winter.
MLive.com
Here are scores from around the Jackson area for Thursday, January 19
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Thursday, January 19. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week for the week of January 9-16
JACKSON -- From the wrestling mats to the ice rinks to the basketball courts, there were plenty of big games from athletes around the Jackson area this past week. Who stepped up in the biggest situations? Who had the best performances of the past week? That’s for you to decide.
Detroit News
DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title
DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
MLive.com
Concord defense slows Jonesville in Big 8 clash
JONESVILLE – In a battle of the two top teams in the Big 8, Concord was able to overcome a tough night shooting the ball with strong defense in a 45-32 win over Jonesville on Thursday. For two teams which entered the night tied for first place in the...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers (1/19/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
You may still be getting over that thrilling finish in Michigan State’s Monday game against Purdue. But it’s time for the Spartans to hit the hardwood again. Michigan State welcomes a ranked Rutgers team that’s among the best defensive squads in the country. · Watch the Michigan...
MLive.com
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game
SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Elite RB preparing to make first visit to Michigan
The next few months are crucial for 2024 recruiting efforts for the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a good chance to make in-roads on several of the nation’s best players. With offers going out left and right and visits being scheduled, we look at the very latest in Michigan recruiting.
wkar.org
Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the decision of Jim Harbaugh to stay as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program for 2023. Why did it take so long and is it just a matter of time before he takes a head coaching job back in the NFL? And are things well with Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel? Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo discuss the Spartans upcoming home matchup against Rutgers, providing a positive health update for forward Malik Hall.
MLive.com
Michigan State gets hot, shoots past Rutgers to end losing streak
EAST LANSING – Sometimes, shooting cures all. A hot shooting Michigan State ended a two-game losing streak by dispatching No. 23 Rutgers, 70-56, on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) shot 12-for-22 from 3-point range for the game. Rutgers shot just 2-for-17. That tipped the...
MLive.com
Freshman Jonathan Sanderson’s big scoring night propels Saline boys past No. 4 Chelsea
SALINE – There was only one thing Andrea Cabana could tell her team after Tuesday night’s game. The Chelsea boys basketball coach had to lift the spirits of her squad after it suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Saline in which Jonathan Sanderson had a career night offensively.
MLive.com
Ryan Williams steps downs as Saline boys soccer varsity head coach
SALINE – After nearly two decades within the Saline soccer program and nearly 10 years as the head coach of the boys program, Ryan Williams is stepping away. Williams announced his resignation Wednesday night via his Twitter account.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential: Michigan State must regroup after Malik Hall injury, Purdue loss
EAST LANSING, MI – Life in the Big Ten isn’t easy. Following a seven-game win streak that put Michigan State in a tie atop the league standings, the Spartans lost back-to-back tough games at Illinois and at home vs. Purdue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To make...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID
ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
MLive.com
‘Door is open’ for Malik Hall’s return this season at Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo spent Monday afternoon in a foul mood, upset about his team’s loss to Purdue, officiating decisions that went against his team and the prospect of losing senior forward Malik Hall for the rest of the season due to injury. By Tuesday, though, his...
MLive.com
Michigan State adjusting to life without Malik Hall. Again.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what life is like without Malik Hall. And it knows what a challenge the next several weeks or more will be like without its senior forward on the court. “It’s not easy,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “We’ve been there, done that.”...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
MLive.com
Michigan’s DMV boys return to Maryland eyeing another win over hometown team
ANN ARBOR -- Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II were in high school the last time Michigan played at Maryland in front of fans. They were in the crowd on March 8, 2020, a pair of local kids attending the regular-season finale to support their future school. Now juniors (and...
