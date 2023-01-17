ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title

DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Concord defense slows Jonesville in Big 8 clash

JONESVILLE – In a battle of the two top teams in the Big 8, Concord was able to overcome a tough night shooting the ball with strong defense in a 45-32 win over Jonesville on Thursday. For two teams which entered the night tied for first place in the...
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game

SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
SALINE, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Elite RB preparing to make first visit to Michigan

The next few months are crucial for 2024 recruiting efforts for the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a good chance to make in-roads on several of the nation’s best players. With offers going out left and right and visits being scheduled, we look at the very latest in Michigan recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the decision of Jim Harbaugh to stay as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program for 2023. Why did it take so long and is it just a matter of time before he takes a head coaching job back in the NFL? And are things well with Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel? Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo discuss the Spartans upcoming home matchup against Rutgers, providing a positive health update for forward Malik Hall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State gets hot, shoots past Rutgers to end losing streak

EAST LANSING – Sometimes, shooting cures all. A hot shooting Michigan State ended a two-game losing streak by dispatching No. 23 Rutgers, 70-56, on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) shot 12-for-22 from 3-point range for the game. Rutgers shot just 2-for-17. That tipped the...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ryan Williams steps downs as Saline boys soccer varsity head coach

SALINE – After nearly two decades within the Saline soccer program and nearly 10 years as the head coach of the boys program, Ryan Williams is stepping away. Williams announced his resignation Wednesday night via his Twitter account.
MLive.com

Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID

ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State adjusting to life without Malik Hall. Again.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what life is like without Malik Hall. And it knows what a challenge the next several weeks or more will be like without its senior forward on the court. “It’s not easy,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “We’ve been there, done that.”...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy