robert
2d ago
I used to watch football or play basketball with my brother, not pick on and beat up someone twice our age.
Reply
4
Alleged grand theft auto suspect hit with more pursuit related charges
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville faces his fifth offense of initiating a pursuit with law enforcement. The latest crimi
Man sentenced in Steamtown Mall security attack
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after police say he was responsible for slashing a Marketplace at Steamtown security guard in the face. Judge Jarbola’s Chambers confirms with Eyewitness News that Christian Pastro, has been sentenced to 11-23 ½ months followed by two years probation. In February 2022, Pastro was arrested after a […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Parolee wanted in Coinstar scam accused of dealing cocaine in Easton
A man on parole wanted in a Coinstar scam was arrested for dealing cocaine in Easton, city police said Thursday. Phillip Archer, 44, was arrested following a raid Thursday morning at his apartment on North Seventh Street, police Lt. Matthew Gerould said. The arrest was part of a months-long investigation...
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed a man
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison after he was found selling fentanyl that resulted in a death. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, distributed a quantity of fentanyl in Monroe County, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old Clinton, […]
Police: Man attacked Plymouth firefighter, kicked officer
PLYMOUTH — Borough police arrested a man they say strangled a firefighter and kicked an officer in the groin Wednesday. Jerome George Williamson, 49, was “highly intoxicated” when he showed up at his apartment building at 232 Vine St., as firefighters were battling a blaze inside the building just after 4 p.m., according to court records.
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her
Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
Man charged after threatening people with machete
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Monroe County faces charges after threatening people with a machete. Police were called to a fight Tuesday morning at a McDonald's on Route 940 near Mount Pocono. Officials say it started as a road rage incident, and Matthew Eannuzzi got out of...
lvpnews.com
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery
Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
wskg.org
Binghamton man appears in court after violent arrest
Just over two weeks after he was violently arrested by Binghamton police, Hamail Waddell pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest Wednesday. Around 30 people, including friends, family and activists, packed Binghamton City Court for the brief hearing Wednesday. A future appearance date was not assigned...
Two brothers accused of aggravated assault in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault after a brutal attack left one man in critical condition. According to an affidavit from the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, January 13, around 12:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Thirsty Elephant, a bar located at 932 Wyoming Avenue, in Scranton, for […]
Suspect accused of $2K theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man they suspect tried to steal $2,000 worth of items from a store in the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below tried to steal around $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Tommy Hilfiger outlet in Monroe County. […]
Man charged with threatening to kill neighbors
WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area Regional Police arrested Joseph John Walsh, 49, on allegations he threatened tenants of his apartment building after finding cat feces outside his door Tuesday. Walsh, of 320 Warren St., Apt. 1, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court...
Ashley man benefits from concurrent sentences for separate offenses
WILKES-BARRE — Despite the separate criminal offenses happening two years apart, an Ashley man benefited by a sentence structured by a Luzerne County judge on Tuesday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, appeared before Judge David W. Lupas to be sentenced on two counts of theft and a single count of access device fraud related to the theft of two credit cards.
Victim allegedly stops robbery suspect at gunpoint
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found attempting to rob someone before being stopped at gunpoint by the victim Tuesday. According to Franklin Township Police Department, around 7:56 a.m. Tuesday officers were called for a reported burglary happening in a unit block of Main Road in […]
Hazleton man sentenced on drug, money laundering charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Hazleton man was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. According to state police from October 2016 through May 2018 Joshua Sweet, 32, distributed ten different types of narcotics and was involved in a money laundering during the same time to hide the location, source, nature, and ownership […]
Man, 19, shot in Pennsylvania movie theater dies; suspect sought
Authorities say a man shot in a movie theater in Pennsylvania over the weekend has died of his injuries and a suspect is being sought.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
