ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

1 woman's story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors

Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting.Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted unanimously to convict him of crimes against only one: a Russian-born model and actor known as Jane Doe 1. She lived in Rome and was visiting California for a film festival at age 34 in 2013, when she said the now-disgraced film mogul appeared uninvited at her Los Angeles hotel room door in the middle of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Oxygen

Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’

On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
RadarOnline

'She Defamed Me & Tried To Take My Children Away': Michael Lockwood Denies Lisa Marie Presley's 'Inappropriate Photos' Claim, Accuses Ex Of Putting Him $1 Million In Debt Months Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley was locked in an all-out war with Michael Lockwood before her death, with the late singer accusing her ex of having "hundreds of inappropriate photos of children" on his computer in 2017. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elvis Presley's only child said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the alleged images.The exes married in 2006 and split in 2016. They shared 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, and were battling in court before Lisa Marie suddenly passed away last week at 54 years old.Lockwood always denied the allegations, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

‘They’re Gonna Have a Hard Time Getting a Conviction’: Dan Abrams Skeptical of Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

Criminal charges will soon be filed over the shooting on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, a prosecutor in New Mexico announced Thursday. Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face over a year behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
NEW MEXICO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US couple may face death penalty for alleged torture, trafficking in Uganda

An American couple living in Uganda could face the death penalty over allegations of torture of a 10-year-old HIV-positive boy they fostered in the African nation. According to a Uganda Police Force news release, Nicholas Spencer and Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, both aged 32 and originally from South Carolina, were arrested by Ugandan police on December 9 on allegations of torturing a 10-year-old boy. The Spencers are facing charges of aggravated torture which carry a life sentence in Uganda, as reported by The Monitor.
Rolling Stone

He Was Convicted of a 12-Year-Old’s Murder. Will a Retrial Prove His Innocence?

A retrial has begun in the harrowing case of the 1994 rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright in New York’s Hudson River Valley. In 1997, two men who’d been teenagers at the time of the crime were convicted in separate trials. They were each sentenced to 25 years to life, and both served at least 20 years in prison. As the 2021 Rolling Stone feature “The Devil You Know” exposed, however, there were major issues with the investigation, including police failing to question a known repeat sex offender in the area.  In 2016, one of the men, Anthony DiPippo,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy