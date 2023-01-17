Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Californian Fried Chicken Chain Hits 100 Location Milestone in 5 Years Making it Fastest-Growing Chain Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
1 woman's story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors
Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting.Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted unanimously to convict him of crimes against only one: a Russian-born model and actor known as Jane Doe 1. She lived in Rome and was visiting California for a film festival at age 34 in 2013, when she said the now-disgraced film mogul appeared uninvited at her Los Angeles hotel room door in the middle of...
Serial killer pleads guilty in cold-case murder of 21-year-old Stanford Law librarian in 1973
Serial killer John Getreu on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering 21-year-old Stanford Law librarian Leslie Perlov, a 'Stanford Murders' victim, whom he strangled in 1973.
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Lawyers Argue That Rape Is Not A 'Distinct Injustice' In E. Jean Carroll Assault Case
Donald Trump’s sparklemagic legal team has done it again! They’ve managed to get their famous client’s name in the news next to Jeffrey Epstein’s, while at the same time taking the position that rape is not a “distinct injustice.”. Slow freakin’ clap. This unfortunate...
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
SEE IT: Sole facial composite of Jack the Ripper uncovered, killer's face revealed
The only known alleged facial composite of the infamous British serial killer Jack the Ripper has been uncovered by police in old archives.
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’
On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer
This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
'She Defamed Me & Tried To Take My Children Away': Michael Lockwood Denies Lisa Marie Presley's 'Inappropriate Photos' Claim, Accuses Ex Of Putting Him $1 Million In Debt Months Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley was locked in an all-out war with Michael Lockwood before her death, with the late singer accusing her ex of having "hundreds of inappropriate photos of children" on his computer in 2017. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elvis Presley's only child said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the alleged images.The exes married in 2006 and split in 2016. They shared 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, and were battling in court before Lisa Marie suddenly passed away last week at 54 years old.Lockwood always denied the allegations, and...
Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked
A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
Her alleged attacker is a suspected serial killer. She forgives him but not the police
Her body is riddled with bullet hole scars and specks of shrapnel. Just beneath the skin on her waist and chest are two lumps of leftover ammunition. Yet Natasha LaTour is still alive -- believed to be the lone survivor of a suspected serial killer.
Where Was Serial Killer Leonard Lake's 'Torture Cabin' Located?
Leonard Lake and Charles Ng killed men, women, and infants at a remote cabin in the woods. It's difficult to imagine that the kind of evil friends Leonard Lake and Charles Ng unleashed could happen anywhere. But in California in the 1980s, the two murdered at least 11 people and...
Prosecutors Want Life Sentence For Alleged Cult Leader Larry Ray, Arguing He Took ‘Sadistic Pleasure’ In Crimes
"He intentionally inflicted brutal and lifelong harm on innocent victims that he groomed and abused into submission,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mollie Bracewell wrote in a sentencing letter advocating for a life sentence for alleged sex cult leader Larry Ray. Federal prosecutors want Lawrence ‘Larry’ Ray to spend the rest...
‘They’re Gonna Have a Hard Time Getting a Conviction’: Dan Abrams Skeptical of Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting
Criminal charges will soon be filed over the shooting on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, a prosecutor in New Mexico announced Thursday. Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face over a year behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
americanmilitarynews.com
US couple may face death penalty for alleged torture, trafficking in Uganda
An American couple living in Uganda could face the death penalty over allegations of torture of a 10-year-old HIV-positive boy they fostered in the African nation. According to a Uganda Police Force news release, Nicholas Spencer and Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, both aged 32 and originally from South Carolina, were arrested by Ugandan police on December 9 on allegations of torturing a 10-year-old boy. The Spencers are facing charges of aggravated torture which carry a life sentence in Uganda, as reported by The Monitor.
Victorian judge denies bail for 13-year-old facing ‘staggering’ 181 charges
A Victorian supreme court judge has denied bail for a 13-year-old facing 181 charges, saying that if released from youth detention there is a “near inevitability” he will offend again. The boy, known to the court as RN, has been in custody since 30 November 2022. An application...
BBC
Ezra Miller: The Flash star pleads guilty to trespass but avoids jail
US actor Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawfully trespassing at a neighbour's house, as part of a plea deal to avoid going to prison. The Fantastic Beasts and Justice League star had faced a trial and possible jail time for a burglary charge, which has now been dropped. Miller,...
He Was Convicted of a 12-Year-Old’s Murder. Will a Retrial Prove His Innocence?
A retrial has begun in the harrowing case of the 1994 rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright in New York’s Hudson River Valley. In 1997, two men who’d been teenagers at the time of the crime were convicted in separate trials. They were each sentenced to 25 years to life, and both served at least 20 years in prison. As the 2021 Rolling Stone feature “The Devil You Know” exposed, however, there were major issues with the investigation, including police failing to question a known repeat sex offender in the area. In 2016, one of the men, Anthony DiPippo,...
Comments / 0