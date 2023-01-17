ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
WAUKEE, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police identify man killed in Keo Way rollover crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who died after the truck he was driving crashed into a building Saturday night. Marty Martinez, 26, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation into […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man arrested after police chase in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Pleasant Hill early Tuesday morning. Pleasant Hill police say that around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an officer approached 27-year-old Jonathan Huynh, of Des Moines, who was parked in a Pleasant Hill park after hours. The vehicle Huynh was in had no license plates. When the officer approached Huynh, he drove off.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCCI.com

Police make arrest in death of 52-year-old woman in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a man after a woman suffered cardiac arrest and died. Des Moines police say that on Jan. 10 around 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest on Indianola Avenue. Officers say when they arrived at the scene,...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges

Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder

A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Curtis Lee Lamasters of Creston on Tuesday for driving while barred. Police transported Lamasters to the Union County Jail, cited, and released him on a promise to appear.
CRESTON, IA
