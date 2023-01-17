Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Suspect in Windsor Heights homicide investigation found dead, police say
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman as a homicide, according to a Facebook post from the department. Windsor Heights police officers and Windsor Heights Fire Department rescue personnel responded to 6406 Carpenter Ave on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a deceased person.
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
KCRG.com
Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal...
2 metro bar owners now charged in stalking case involving GPS device
A well-known metro restaurant owner has been arrested again and charged with more counts of stalking a woman using a GPS device hidden in her car. Another metro bar owner has also been arrested in the case for allegedly helping him keep tabs on the woman.
45-year-old found dead in Windsor Heights home, homicide investigation underway
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway after a 45-year-old individual was found dead in a home. At around 1:24 p.m. the Windsor Heights Police Department and Fire Department responded to a report of a deceased person in a home in the 6400 block of Carpenter Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that […]
KCRG.com
Multiple ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police are investigating a bizarre case on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind an apartment complex on East Virginia Avenue. “Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
Police identify man killed in Keo Way rollover crash
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who died after the truck he was driving crashed into a building Saturday night. Marty Martinez, 26, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation into […]
11 ATMs found behind apartment complex in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Kaleb Marker says he explores the wooded part of his apartment complex from time to time. "I poked my head back there...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after police chase in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Pleasant Hill early Tuesday morning. Pleasant Hill police say that around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an officer approached 27-year-old Jonathan Huynh, of Des Moines, who was parked in a Pleasant Hill park after hours. The vehicle Huynh was in had no license plates. When the officer approached Huynh, he drove off.
KCCI.com
Police make arrest in death of 52-year-old woman in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a man after a woman suffered cardiac arrest and died. Des Moines police say that on Jan. 10 around 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest on Indianola Avenue. Officers say when they arrived at the scene,...
KCCI.com
Des Moines family, seven others sue Snapchat alleging app facilitated sale of deadly pills
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ciara Gilliam died in August 2022 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Now, her family and seven others across the country are suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the app facilitated the sale of deadly pills.
KCCI.com
Boone County sheriff completes investigation into truck hit by apparent bullet
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Boone County sheriff feared it wasinvestigating a car shot while driving down the highway by a masked man picking off headlines from the ditch. That's what they posted on their Facebook page on Monday. The incident happened Friday, Jan. 13, the woman driving the...
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges
Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Man killed after crashing truck into Des Moines building identified by police
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 26-year-old man who died after crashing his truck into a building has been identified. Police say Marty Martinez, of Des Moines, died as a result of the crash. It happened in the 1700 block of Keo Way just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. According...
Radio Iowa
Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder
A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
West Des Moines police: 1 dead, 1 injured in 'attempted murder-suicide' on Monday
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and another injured following an "attempted murder-suicide" at a West Des Moines townhome, according to West Des Moines police. The department received a call shortly before 4 p.m. Monday from a woman who said her significant other had shot her.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Curtis Lee Lamasters of Creston on Tuesday for driving while barred. Police transported Lamasters to the Union County Jail, cited, and released him on a promise to appear.
Advocates concerned about string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, West Des Moines police responded to a call from a woman on the 9000 block of Copper Drive saying her significant other had shot her. When officers arrived, the woman was found injured, and 42-year-old Chad...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0