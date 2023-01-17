Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Music in Atlanta: 11 concerts to see from funk to classic rock
From beloved performers of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80,s to tribute acts reviving some of the best-loved music of yesteryear, here’s a list of upcoming live music acts in and around Atlanta you’ll want to experience.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
secretatlanta.co
Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con
Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Don’t sleep on Chai Pani’s sumptuous lunch buffet
In which our critic, Christiane Lauterbach, roams the metro in search of everything delicious. This time: Midday pleasures at Meherwan Irani’s Indian-street-food destination. The post Don’t sleep on Chai Pani’s sumptuous lunch buffet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com
John Lewis Invictus Academy holds summit to inspire male students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today, the John Lewis Invictus Academy hosted a summit to inspire male students. Guest speaker WAOK host Rashad Richey says raising young men starts with the parents. “When you say my phone is lost, your phone did not lose itself. So when you call...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historic Atlanta restaurant that fed Dr. King for years honors his legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a restaurant in our city where you can sit down and feel the presence of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a native son of Atlanta. Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant is currently on Northside Drive. The original location is where...
“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
saportareport.com
Atlanta History Center’s Stone Mountain film is right medium for a myth-busting message
“Monument,” the Atlanta History Center’s (AHC) new documentary about the Confederate carving on Stone Mountain, is not just a pioneering exercise in in-house educational filmmaking. It’s also smartly speaking in the moving-picture language that has so powerfully miseducated Georgians and the world about the Lost Cause myth, from “The Birth of a Nation” to “Gone With the Wind” to “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta museum honors Black beauty, music pioneers
ATLANTA - There are many incredible stories up and down Atlanta’s historic Auburn Avenue. And 30 years ago, Ricci de Forest — known professionally as Ricci International — uncovered one of them by accident. "Riding around in Atlanta…in my little convertible, I come up Auburn and turn...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25. Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival
Among the many photos, paintings, portraits and awards in the waiting area outside the former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young’s Midtown office is a photo of him in younger days. He has his white shirt sleeves rolled up to the elbow, some papers in his hands and a broad smile on his face. The scene of the photo is the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and from the looks of it there was a rally for human and/or civil rights taking place in the background. Young, a civil rights icon of the highest order, was always in the middle of something. In fact, he still is. The post ‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy House-made Pastas And Fresh Oysters At The Latest Seafood Spot In Midtown
Fresh pasta dishes, delicious oysters and an amazing ambiance is what guests can expect at the latest oyster house in Midtown. Alice Midtown has officially opened their doors to the public and this is a must experience spot! They specialize in creating house-made pastas, fresh seafood and an atmosphere guaranteed to leave you coming back for more.
Albany Herald
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
Atlanta-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Atlanta-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
addictedtovacation.com
6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)
There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother of rapper in Young Thug trial arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of one of the defendants in the gang-related trial of Young Thug was arrested this week after allegedly trying to pass tobacco products to her son. According to Fulton County jail records, Latasha Kendrick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal...
