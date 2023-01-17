Read full article on original website
Verve Promotes Bill Weinstein to CEO
In his newly created position, Weinstein’s responsibilities will “continue to evolve,” though he will remain working in his capacity representing clients, “an indication of Verve’s continued commitment to its core tenet of advocating for creative talent across all levels of the company,” per the agency.
Director Lance Oppenheim Joins Biscuit Filmworks for U.S. Commercial Representation
Biscuit Filmworks has added filmmaker Lance Oppenheim to its roster for commercial representation in the U.S. Oppenheim is known for crafting candy-colored documentaries that blend nonfiction storytelling humor with heightened, cinematic formalism. His films are layered with humanity and flourishes of the surreal. Inspired by the larger-than-life stories that unfolded...
‘Food, Inc.’ Sequel In Works From Participant
EXCLUSIVE: Participant has announced that it is producing Food, Inc. 2 — a sequel to its Academy Award-nominated documentary Food, Inc., to be released later this year. The original film directed by Robert Kenner offered an unflattering look inside America’s corporate controlled food industry — spotlighting the harm this system has inflicted on animals, as well as its consumers and laborers. Robert Kenner directed from a script written with Elise Pearlstein and Kim Roberts. Kenner also produced alongside Pearlstein, with Bill Pohlad, Robin Schorr, Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann serving as exec producers. Food, Inc. was released by Magnolia Pictures in 2009...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
ABC News' T.J. Holmes accused of another affair with young staffer amid suspension for fling with Amy Robach
Embattled "GMA3" co-host T.J. Holmes was accused of another extramarital affair as he remains suspended over his steamy fling with on-air colleague Amy Robach.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
‘Why Do I Feel So S—ty?’: Anna Kendrick Says Talking to Press at ‘Alice, Darling’ Junket About Past Abuse Was ‘Strange’
Anna Kendrick has been making the press rounds in support of her movie “Alice, Darling” since September, when the film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Oscar nominee stars as a woman forced to process a toxic relationship during a weekend getaway with friends. Kendrick told People magazine in September that her “personal experience with emotional abuse” was the backbone of the film, which she also executive produced, and that led her “Alice, Darling” press tour to be dominated by questions about surviving her own abusive relationship and processing the resulting trauma. In a new interview with IndieWire, Kendrick...
‘Ted Lasso’s’ Hannah Waddingham to Host London’s Olivier Awards – Global Bulletin
AWARDS “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham will host the U.K. theater scene’s most important awards show. Celebrating the best of the West End, the Olivier Awards are set to take place on Sunday, April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London with Waddingham leading the proceedings. Waddingham, who has previously been nominated three times for an Olivier award for best musical actress, following appearances in productions including “Kiss Me Kate,” takes over from Jason Manford, who has hosted for the past five years. “The Olivier Awards are the highlight of the theatrical calendar – a time for the industry to come...
Today’s Al Roker reveals next major career move just days after weatherman returns to show following hospital stay
TODAY host Al Roker has revealed his next major career move just days after the weatherman returned to the morning show. Following his hospital stay and return to Today, Al, 68, opens up to fans about his upcoming animated series on the PBS network, Weather Hunters. The ABC anchor recently...
Kate Winslet’s HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’ Casts Martha Plimpton, Adds Jessica Hobbs as Director
The HBO limited series “The Palace” starring Kate Winslet has added Martha Plimpton to its cast. In addition, Jessica Hobbs has boarded the series as a co-executive producer and director. Along with Winslet and Plimpton, the cast for the show also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but according to the official logline for “The Palace,” the show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” It was originally ordered at HBO in July 2022. Plimpton is...
Harrison Ford & Jason Segel Break the Rules of Therapy in New ‘Shrinking’ Trailer
Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming comedy series Shrinking. The series led by Harrison Ford and Jason Segel is set to premiere with two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
The San Francisco locations that made this film a 'masterpiece of mood'
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox. In January 2003, writer Eddie Muller put together a film festival of 20 classic and obscure crime films, all set in San Francisco for the first-ever Noir City film festival. On the second night, a screening of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth’s 1948 film “The Lady From Shanghai” sold out San Francisco's Castro Theatre.
Rain Adds The Rookery’s Adam Robinson As Manager Amid Acquisition & Rebrand
EXCLUSIVE: Rain (fka Rain Management Group) has added The Rookery’s Adam Robinson as manager following Rain Management Group’s acquisition of the management and production company. Rain Management Group rebranded to Rain as of the January 1, 2023 merger. Robinson launched his management and production company, The Rookery in 2008. In 14 years as a manager, he has developed and curated a list of clients including Rob Hardy (pilot director, The Quad, Raising Kanan, All American), Crystle Roberson (Producer/ Director, Queens, Genius: MLK/X), Jeff Byrd (producer/director, Our Kind Of People, Yellowjackets), Brendan Walsh (producer/director, Power Book II: Ghost), James Bamford...
Lisa Joy to Preside Over Series Mania Festival’s Competition Jury
Lisa Joy, the Emmy-nominated writer, director and executive producer (“Pushing Daisies,” “Westworld”), is set to preside over this year’s Series Mania Festival and its international competition. Joy is best known as the co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer of the HBO science-fiction drama series “Westworld” which earned 54 Emmy nominations for its first three seasons. She recently produced “The Peripheral,” the series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi thriller novel, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Gary Carr for Amazon. Joy is currently in production on “Fallout,” a television series based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, also for Amazon. Joy’s previous credits...
Prince Edward To Present New Production Guild Of Great Britain Prize; Pingyao Film Festival Post Awards & Yeti Television Hires Simon Greenwood – Global Briefs
Prince Edward To Present New Production Guild of Great Britain Talent PrizePrince Edward, who is the royal Patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB), will present the body’s new film and TV industry award that has been created in his name as part of its inaugural Talent Showcase, presented in association with Disney Studios Content and supported by Entertainment Partners. Four industry organizations have been shortlisted for The Earl of Wessex Award, created to recognise professionals working in the UK film and TV industry who have created “a successful way of inspiring local talent or skills, widening access...
Five Apple TV+ shows premiering Jan. 27 get new trailers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released new trailers for shows onApple TV+ that include "The Reluctant Traveler," "Shrinking," "Dear Edward," and "Hello Tomorrow!" The company uploaded the trailers on its YouTube channel and unveiled them at the...
Maria Bello Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor, writer and producer Maria Bello has signed for representation with the Agency for the Performing Arts. Consistently acclaimed in film and TV roles for decades, the signing with APA comes on the heels of Sony’s box office hit “The Woman King,” which Bello co-wrote and produced. Bello is best known for roles like her breakout in “Coyote Ugly,” as well as buzzy Indies like “A History of Violence,” “The Cooler,” “Prisoners,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Thank You for Smoking” and “In Search of Fellini.” She also anchored the profitable horror film “Lights Out.” Her television credits include four seasons on the CBS...
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Unveils First Trailer for the Jason Segel, Harrison Ford Led Comedy
Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Shrinking. The upcoming comedy stars Jason Segel and is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Harrison Ford...
Sundance 2023: 6 Editors to Know
Presented by Adobe, Presenting Sponsor and official editing solution of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. For more information, click here. This year’s crop of films at Sundance is set to entertain in more ways than one, with a lineup of 99 features whose storylines were honed through meticulous collaboration between director and editor. Here are six editors you should know about whose pioneering work is galvanizing audiences and gracing screens. Alisa Lepselter, Editor: “You Hurt My Feelings” (Premieres) A witty comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist trying to find success with her sophomore book, “You Hurt My Feelings” reunites Alisa Lepselter with writer-director...
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
