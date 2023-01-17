The HBO limited series “The Palace” starring Kate Winslet has added Martha Plimpton to its cast. In addition, Jessica Hobbs has boarded the series as a co-executive producer and director. Along with Winslet and Plimpton, the cast for the show also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but according to the official logline for “The Palace,” the show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” It was originally ordered at HBO in July 2022. Plimpton is...

