Baton Rouge, LA

LSU holds off Arkansas in thriller, 79-76

BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
LSU Men’s Basketball falls at home vs Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Men’s Basketball lost to Auburn, 67-49, Wednesday night at home. LSU’s KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal led in scoring ending the night with 16 points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Williams finished the night with seven points and six rebounds.
Five LSU Tigers listed in D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball Top 100 Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five total LSU players have been listed in the D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball Top 100 rankings entering the 2023 season, including junior outfielder Ciara Briggs, junior infielder Danieca Coffey and graduate students infielder Georgia Clark, pitcher Ali Kilponen and infielder Taylor Pleasants. Briggs ranks...
Baton Rouge, Astronomy on Tap invites you to look up and learn

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, life seems to keep us tethered to our phones and computers. Some experts say the average American spends nearly seven hours a day looking at a screen. But there are lots of reasons to look up from our screens. The estimated five...
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles for 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, an annual staple in Lafayette for 15 years, is moving. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion officially announced Lake Charles as the location for the 16th annual Cook-Off on June 27 at the Golden Nugget. This will be the first time for the cook-off in Lake Charles.
LSU program holds seminar to help protect elderly from scammers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI at LSU hosted a coffee chat on Preventing Elder Financial Abuse Scams. OLLI at LSU hosts programs and seminars to educate people over the age of 50. The program at LSU invited members of the Secret Service from across the state to explain how senior citizens should protect themselves.
Our Lady of the Lake opens second clinic for Geaux Get Healthy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake has a second location for its Geaux Get Healthy program. It is an initiative that helps reduce food insecurity in the community. Louisiana consistently ranks high in adult obesity rates compared to other states. That number is even higher...
How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
ExxonMobil’s $500 million facility expansion in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ExxonMobil held a celebration for the start-up of the Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG Project) new facility at the Baton Rouge Polyolefins plant. In 2019, ExxonMobil created the Polypropylene Growth Project, known as the PPG Project. The company built its first plant in 2000 and...
Whisker Wednesday: Carley (January 18, 2023)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Carley is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is a petite black cat with a lot of personality and energy. She is around a year old and is very chatty! Carley loves treats and people. She would be great in any home, but she has not been tested with dogs.
EBR District Attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection...
LAFAYETTE, LA

