brproud.com
LSU holds off Arkansas in thriller, 79-76
BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
brproud.com
Reese can tie Fowles double-double record Thursday against Arkansas
BATON ROUGE – Angel Reese has a chance to tie Sylvia Fowles’ record of 19 consecutive double-doubles on Thursday, Jan. 19 when No. 3 LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) hosts Arkansas (17-3, 4-1 SEC) in the PMAC at 8 p.m. CT in the PMAC. Reese has been an unstoppable...
brproud.com
LSU Men’s Basketball falls at home vs Auburn
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Men’s Basketball lost to Auburn, 67-49, Wednesday night at home. LSU’s KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal led in scoring ending the night with 16 points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Williams finished the night with seven points and six rebounds.
brproud.com
Five LSU Tigers listed in D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball Top 100 Rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. – Five total LSU players have been listed in the D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball Top 100 rankings entering the 2023 season, including junior outfielder Ciara Briggs, junior infielder Danieca Coffey and graduate students infielder Georgia Clark, pitcher Ali Kilponen and infielder Taylor Pleasants. Briggs ranks...
brproud.com
Dual-sport athlete Trey’Dez Green brings spotlight to East Feliciana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Trey’Dez Green is a 6’8 4-star dual-sport athlete in his junior year at East Feliciana High School. In the fall, he’s catching touchdowns. In the winter, he’s slamming dunks. Coaches, scouts and just about everyone in the community ask what...
brproud.com
Grieving LSU sorority says Madison Brooks’ organs donated to save others
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Alpha Phi chapter at LSU remembers sophomore member Madison Brooks after she died from her injuries after a Sunday crash. The sorority called Brooks a “hero” after learning her heart and kidneys were donated. Read LSU Alpha Phi’s full statement:
brproud.com
Baton Rouge, Astronomy on Tap invites you to look up and learn
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, life seems to keep us tethered to our phones and computers. Some experts say the average American spends nearly seven hours a day looking at a screen. But there are lots of reasons to look up from our screens. The estimated five...
brproud.com
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles for 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, an annual staple in Lafayette for 15 years, is moving. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion officially announced Lake Charles as the location for the 16th annual Cook-Off on June 27 at the Golden Nugget. This will be the first time for the cook-off in Lake Charles.
brproud.com
LSU program holds seminar to help protect elderly from scammers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI at LSU hosted a coffee chat on Preventing Elder Financial Abuse Scams. OLLI at LSU hosts programs and seminars to educate people over the age of 50. The program at LSU invited members of the Secret Service from across the state to explain how senior citizens should protect themselves.
brproud.com
Our Lady of the Lake opens second clinic for Geaux Get Healthy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake has a second location for its Geaux Get Healthy program. It is an initiative that helps reduce food insecurity in the community. Louisiana consistently ranks high in adult obesity rates compared to other states. That number is even higher...
brproud.com
How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
brproud.com
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
brproud.com
Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
brproud.com
ExxonMobil’s $500 million facility expansion in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ExxonMobil held a celebration for the start-up of the Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG Project) new facility at the Baton Rouge Polyolefins plant. In 2019, ExxonMobil created the Polypropylene Growth Project, known as the PPG Project. The company built its first plant in 2000 and...
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Carley (January 18, 2023)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Carley is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is a petite black cat with a lot of personality and energy. She is around a year old and is very chatty! Carley loves treats and people. She would be great in any home, but she has not been tested with dogs.
brproud.com
Updated guidelines open door for Louisiana kids to receive diet pills and weight-loss surgery
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of Louisiana kids may be eligible for diet pills or weight-loss surgery based on updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). “In the US, we’ve got over 14 million children...
brproud.com
EBR District Attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
brproud.com
Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
brproud.com
Looking for family fun or date night plans this weekend in Baton Rouge? Check these out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some events happening in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. What: Early bird gets the worm! Groups of up to 15 people can bring binoculars and watch different types of birds as they listen to their tour guide. Admission is $10. Sign up here.
brproud.com
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection...
