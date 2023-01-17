Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
The Dispatch
Berlin Parks Commission Discusses Pickleball
BERLIN– Town officials discussed the possibility of adding pickleball courts to Berlin’s recreational opportunities at a parks commission meeting this month. Public Works Director Jimmy Charles told the Berlin Parks Commission last week he’d been conducting some preliminary research regarding adding pickleball courts to Stephen Decatur Park. While commission members liked the concept, several said they didn’t want the courts take the place of the existing tennis courts.
The Dispatch
Hebron Savings Bank Coming To Berlin
BERLIN – A new branch of Hebron Savings Bank is expected to come to the corner of Route 50 and Route 818 in Berlin. The Berlin Planning Commission this week approved a site plan for a Hebron Savings Bank set to be built on Route 818, or North Main Street, at its intersection with Route 50. Years ago, the site was home to a gas station.
The Dispatch
County Planners Talk Development Impacts
SNOW HILL – Officials highlighted the impact of future development on local fire and EMS companies at a meeting last month. At this month’s meeting of the Worcester County Planning Commission, commission member Mary Knight said she wanted to make sure fire companies, which provide emergency response for residents, were aware of upcoming large scale development projects.
The Dispatch
Sailboat Operation In Question
SNOW HILL– Operators of a West Ocean City sailboat say its season is in jeopardy following the news that their lease is being canceled. Connections of the Alyosha, a sailboat that docked at the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor, said the boat’s future in the resort is unclear following last week’s decision by the Worcester County Commissioners to cancel the boat’s lease. While the boat has gotten lots of public support, the commissioners haven’t agreed to reconsider the issue.
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Ocean City Today
Attorney: Margaritaville still coming after right-of-way snag
Jimmy Buffett could still be wasting away in Margaritvaille on the shores of Ocean City one day — it’s just taking a little longer than originally expected. “They’re absolutely moving forward,” local attorney Hugh Cropper, who represents the developers, said last week. “They’re excited about the project and it’s moving a little more slowly than it was.”
The Dispatch
Park Project’s Electric Bid Comes In Under Budget
OCEAN CITY — In a somewhat refreshing twist, at least two of the bids opened for electrical work at the downtown recreation complex renovation project came in under what was budgeted. In recent years, town officials have been planning for a major redevelopment of the downtown recreation and parks...
The Dispatch
North Ocean City Land Swap Project Progress Remains Stalled
OCEAN CITY — Red tape continues to stall a proposed uptown energy storage system on a parcel of land swapped from the town to Delmarva Power, resort officials learned this week. Last spring, the Mayor and Council passed a pair of ordinances that will facilitate a land swap in...
Cape Gazette
4202E Summer Brook Way - Milford - Hearthstone Manor
4202E Summer Brook Way - Milford - Hearthstone Manor. You won't want to miss this beautiful second floor property with a one car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The open floor plan flows nicely from the living room to the dining room to the kitchen. There is also seating at the kitchen countertop. The large 8'x22' deck is accessible from both the Living Room and the Master Bedroom. There is some additional storage in the HVAC closet on the deck. There are two bedroom suites each with it's own bathroom separated on other ends of the condo for privacy. The Master Suite has a large walk-in closet and access to the deck. The garage is accessible via a staircase in the kitchen. There is a large storage room in the garage. The laundry room is spacious and allows for more storage space. There are ceiling fans in the Living Room and the 2 bedrooms. The Living Room, Dining room and Kitchen all have new Vinyl Wood flooring. Heat is Natural Gas. There is also an elevator for use of all residents. Perfect for anyone that may use a wheelchair or walker. The whole building is sprinklered and that will give you some piece of mind and an insurance discount. Security system includes a video doorbell. All new screens, new dryer and ice maker. Lounge by the pool or workout at the fitness center. Minutes away to the new BayHealth Hospital. Within minutes to downtown Milford, you will be able to enjoy many locally owned restaurants and local attractions. Head South on Route One to enjoy the beaches of Lewes and Rehoboth in no time. Tanger Outlets is also a short drive away. Available immediately.
The Dispatch
Process Launched To Increase Local Room Tax Cap
SNOW HILL – Worcester County is continuing efforts to seek enabling legislation that would allow for an increase in the room tax. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to send a letter to other code counties seeking their support for legislation to increase the room tax cap. Legislation at the state level to increase the room tax cap is required before Ocean City can increase the rate from its current 5%.
The Dispatch
Worcester County Garden Club Hosts Guest Speaker
Ashlie Kozlowski, outreach coordinator for Assateague Island Alliance, was the guest speaker at a recent Worcester County Garden Club meeting. Members were provided with an overview of coastal ecology on the Eastern Shore and the importance of protecting and preserving Assateague Island National Seashore for current and future generations. Deborah Young, president of the club, is pictured with Kozlowski.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – January 20, 2023
OCEAN CITY — A Maryland man has been charged with motor vehicle theft and other counts after allegedly taking his girlfriend’s car without her consent. Around 5:35 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 21st Street for a reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Ocean City Communications advised it was the second time officers had responded to the same complainant for the same issue, the first being on Dec. 26.
Woman Lands Pending World Record Tautog Off Maryland Coast
Earlier this month, Jen Zuppe of West Haven, Connecticut, hooked into the fish of a lifetime while sinking white crab in 110 feet of water off the coast from Ocean City, Marland. Zuppe’s monster tautog, also known as a blackfish, weighed in at an impressive 23.4 pounds on certified scales at nearby Sunset Marina. If verified by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), her catch will claim a new world record.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth considering increase to hotel parking requirements
While no final recommendations have been proposed, the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has begun working on a possible change to city code that could lead to more parking requirements for new hotels. The planning commission is taking up the issue at the request of city commissioners, because, from the Boardwalk...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – January 20, 2023
In the 1950s, a new town known as Ocean Beach was being promoted on the northern end of Assateague Island about five miles south of Ocean City. The development faced several problems, however, including access — there was no bridge to Assateague in those days and the small ferry could only carry three cars. Another problem was the situation with mosquitoes and greenhead flies on a west wind that could make life unbearable.
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
WGMD Radio
Right Whale SLOW Zone In Effect Off Ocean City until Jan 30
On January 15, 2023, the Ocean City buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science detected the presence of right whales east of Ocean City, Maryland. A right whale SLOW Zone is in effect immediately and expires on January 30, 2023. This means that mariners are requested to avoid or transit at 10 knots or less inside the areas where right whales have been detected.
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it. Rod Pond, also known as RCP, began his journey today by...
Comments / 0