NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Best NBA prop bets today (Fade Kyrie Irving’s high scoring prop)

Thursday night’s NBA action brings us a couple of primetime games, and I have a player prop pick in each for bettors who want to really get involved in the game. Both players have hit these props in at least eight of their last 10 games, so we’re banking on consistency to keep this going on Thursday.
Bold predictions for Eagles versus Giants in NFL Divisional Round

The Philadelphia Eagles’ march toward Super Bowl glory begins with a battle with a team they’re very familiar with. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to begin their march toward winning the second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history this Saturday, and they will do so against a familiar foe. The postseason road to Super Bowl LVII begins with a home matchup versus a long-time NFC East rival, the hated New York Giants.
How to watch Arizona vs. USC: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The USC Trojans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 7 of 2021. USC and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. The Trojans should still be feeling good after a win, while Arizona will be looking to get back in the win column.
How to watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

The Utah Tech Trailblazers are 1-3 against the Grand Canyon Antelopes since January of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Trailblazers and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Grand Canyon University Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Tech winning the first 61-60 at home and the Antelopes taking the second 70-53.
