Read full article on original website
Related
Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration
Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
‘It Is Time For Us to Grow the F Up’: Stevie Wonder Shares Powerful Message for MLK Day
On Monday, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder released a video commemorating this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The musician-activist’s overall message was that the “universe” is profoundly “pissed” off at us for doing the opposite of achieving the fallen civil-rights leader’s vision of a just society. Early on in the four-minute video, posted to Twitter on MLK Day, Wonder wishes Dr. King a “happy birthday,” before recounting: “Forty years ago today, I was marching in the cold and snowy streets of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people all believed in the right and the power to convince Congress that this national...
Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change
Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
Biden becomes the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at MLK's church
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta until his assassination.
Biden repeats questionable claim he frequented Black church during civil rights movement
President Biden repeated the questionable claim that he helped organize protests at a Black church in support of the civil rights movement during his Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech Sunday.
Are Banks Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023? Chase, TD Bank and More
As Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, many services run by banks and financial institutions will be closed or operating a modified service.
Opinion: Why Martin Luther King Jr.'s sharpest question remains unanswered
Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "Letter from Birmingham Jail," even more than his "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, raised a vision for social justice and democracy that remains unfinished 60 years later, writes Peniel E. Joseph, who argues that however distant we may feel from King's life, his legacy is everywhere around us.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: the very best of America
Were Martin Luther King alive in 2023 to celebrate his 94th birthday, what would he have to say about his nation’s contentious racial landscape? America is a far different place from the nation that saw King felled by an assassin’s bullet in 1968 at the young age of 39. The United States has seen an African-American serve two terms as president — something King likely thought even his children would never see. Blacks routinely serve at the top levels of the Cabinet, on the Supreme Court, in the Senate as well as the House, as state governors. Indeed, race is no longer any...
Essence
The African American Dream: A Look Back At MLK's Focus On Driving Black Economic Equality
As we continue to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it's important to spotlight his admonishment of the government's financial failings to the Black community. “In a sense, we’ve come to our nation’s capital to cash a check. When the architects of our Republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir…Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked ‘insufficient funds.’ But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt.”
Eleanor Holmes Norton Asks National Zoo To ‘Re-Evaluate’ Timed-Entry Requirement
D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is pressing the director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo for answers about its policy that still requires visitors to book free, timed-entry passes to gain admission. District residents and tourists alike should both have easy access to the zoo, located in Woodley Park, Norton wrote in her letter to National Zoo Director Brandie Smith.
Anti-abortion advocates gather in DC for March for Life, first since overturn of Roe v Wade
Anti-abortion activists have marched each year since 1973, when Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision granting a right to abortion, was established.
"This is a moment of choice," Biden says in a sermon that echoes the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King.
The visit by Biden occurred as more and more details about his handling of secret materials after leaving the vice presidency began to emerge. As more and more sensitive documents were discovered at Biden's home and old private office, the White House came under fire for its handling of the situation. The inquiry into the secret materials uncovered at the two Biden-related sites has been turned over to a special counsel designated by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States
Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.
Comments / 0