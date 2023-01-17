Read full article on original website
mdislander.com
JAX CEO to give talk at the Jesup Feb. 2
BAR HARBOR — Jackson Laboratory President/CEO Lon Cardon will be giving a talk at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Cardon is an internationally renowned human geneticist who joined the lab in 2021. From 2017 to 2021, he was chief scientific officer and chief scientific strategy officer at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a rare disease biotechnology company.
mdislander.com
Petitioner files to intervene in cruise ship lawsuit
BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner for an ordinance capping cruise ship visitation filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions. A group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a suit against the town late last month after voters passed a citizens’ initiative in November 2022 limiting disembarking passengers to a max of 1,000 per day. On Jan. 19, Charles Sidman requested participation in the case on the defendant’s, the town of Bar Harbor, side.
