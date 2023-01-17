Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
Robert E. Malaney, USN (Ret.)
Bob completed his watch, signed “the log,” and went home to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Gardiner. He grew up on a small dairy farm in North Whitefield and attended a one-room school grade 2 through 7 at South Windsor before his family relocated to Gardiner. He graduated from Gardiner High School in 1949 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1952 and 1974.
mdislander.com
Carol S. (Rathman) Stabinsky
Carol S. (Rathman) Stabinsky, 89, died peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023, with friends and family by her side at Birch Bay Village in Bar Harbor. She was born in Reading, Pa., the eldest daughter of Jacob and Flora (Schorn) Rathman.
mdislander.com
Southwest Harbor's oldest resident turns 100
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Willard Colson, the oldest resident of Southwest Harbor, will turn 100 on Jan. 20. Colson is the current holder of the Boston Post Cane, a community heirloom that the Southwest Harbor Historical Society awards to the town’s oldest citizen. The historical society presented Colson with the cane on March 15, 2022.
mdislander.com
Coast Guard members volunteer at Pemetic Elementary
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “Recess is the best,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Rob Shores, describing when a student at Pemetic Elementary School invited him to play. “I finally felt accepted.”
mdislander.com
Grantmaking committee welcomes new advisors
ELLSWORTH — Traya Huff and Bonnie Tai of Bar Harbor and Steve Schley of Sorrento are the newest members of the Maine Community Foundation’s Hancock County Grantmaking Committee. MaineCF’s county committees are made up of community members who live or work in the county and serve as local...
mdislander.com
Beth Goettel
Beth Goettel lost her battle with multiple system atrophy (MSA) on Jan. 16, 2023. Although this cruel disease took away her ability to walk, and affected her eyesight, coordination and ability to talk, she never lost her sense of humor or her bright outlook on life.
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
mdislander.com
Southwest Harbor Library holds Narcan training Jan. 28
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service will host a Narcan (naloxone) public training with John Lennon at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The session will help the public to learn more about opiate overdoses and Narcan administration. The presentation will...
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
mdislander.com
Pemetic presents prelim budget to Select Board
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Pemetic Elementary School Board presented the school’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2024 to the Select Board on Jan. 11. The draft includes an 8.80 percent increase for new staff positions and raises. Of the $324,508 increase, $273,010 will be raised through property taxes...
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
mdislander.com
MDI boys' basketball falls to Old Town 60-32
BAR HARBOR — An up and down season continued for the MDI boys’ basketball team (4-6) with a 60-32 loss to Old Town on Tuesday. The loss came on the heels of a dominant 58-35 win over Houlton on Jan. 14 that brought the team within one game of .500 on the season.
mdislander.com
Board discusses town garage plans, generator grants
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — As snow and ice begin to increase around the island and with an electric school bus on the way to Pemetic Elementary, the need for an updated town garage has resurfaced for the Select Board. Representatives from Olver Associates, the civil engineering firm hired to design the new town garage, presented revised plans to the board Jan. 10.
mdislander.com
What's still open on MDI?
BAR HARBOR — Once the foliage has fallen, school has started and the cold begins to set in, many restaurants and stores around the island shutter their windows, close up their kitchens and begin the hibernation process. Come January, it is not always easy to find a quick bite...
mdislander.com
Housing continues to be top issue in Bar Harbor's future
BAR HARBOR — The need for housing, identified by multiple town committees as one of the top issues facing Bar Harbor, isn’t going away anytime soon. According to a housing analysis presented by consultant group RKG Associates during a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting last Wednesday, Bar Harbor’s household population is projected to rise 15 percent by 2038 from 2018 estimates, having the single highest growth compared to neighboring communities in Hancock County.
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Jan. 19
Bar Harbor — The police department took a report on Jan. 12 about a 2011 Mini Cooper that had rolled backward down Main Street and struck a light pole. An officer arrived on the scene and found the Cooper unattended and undamaged. The 21-year-old owner of the vehicle showed up shortly after the officer arrived and told the officer that he had parked the car in neutral with the parking brake on. The officer suggested in the future that the driver also leave the car in gear, according to the police log.
wabi.tv
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
mdislander.com
Northeast Harbor woman helps skater who fell through ice
TOWNSHIP 10 — A close call for an area man who had fallen into a frozen lake while ice skating had a happy ending thanks to the quick thinking and preparedness of a fellow skater on Jan. 12. Courtney Keep of Northeast Harbor helped to pull the man, who...
Comments / 0