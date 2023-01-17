ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Woman's body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides

California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
EMERYVILLE, CA

