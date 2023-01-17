ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Pitt coach Jeff Capel can relate to Louisville's struggles

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHhP0_0kHlCJ7W00

Jeff Capel said he understands what Louisville coach Kenny Payne is enduring this season.

When Pitt and Louisville get together Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center, the Panthers (12-6, 5-2) will meet an opponent that has sunk as low as any team can go.

Last in the ACC, Louisville (2-16, 0-7) was 282nd in the KenPom rankings through Monday’s games. No team from a power conference is below the Cardinals. North Florida, a team Pitt defeated by 26 points, is 11 slots ahead.

Capel knows how Payne feels. Five years ago, he also took over a once-proud program that had hit hard times under a previous coach. Louisville won the national championship in 2013 and was ranked No. 1 in the nation as recently as December 2019.

But amidst NCAA recruiting violations and suggestions that he had lost the locker room, former coach Chris Mack was fired before the end of the 2021-22 season.

Pitt’s situation wasn’t nearly that bad.

The Panthers made 13 NCAA Tournament appearances in 15 seasons before Capel arrived. Then, before climbing the ladder to third place in the ACC this season, Capel dealt with a 13-game losing streak in 2019 and 5-13 and 6-14 slides to end 2020 and ‘22.

“There are some similarities,” Capel said this week. “You want to do well so bad. You work hard at it. You invest a lot of time, and when you don’t see the results, it can be very frustrating.

“But I admire Kenny and his staff because when you watch them, you see a team that is continuing to fight, continuing to play really hard.

“It seems like, from the outside, they have stayed positive. And when you watch their team … they play together. It looks like they like each other. And they’re continuing to fight, and that’s the sign that they’re making progress.”

Payne’s reconstruction project is different than that of most coaches because he was a part of some of the greatest teams in Louisville history. It’s personal to him.

“When you take over, especially a program that has a lot of tradition, a lot of history, it’s different because that’s his alma mater. He wore that jersey,” Capel said.

Payne was a freshman on the Cardinals’ 1986 NCAA championship team, participated in three Sweet 16s and helped win three Metro Conference tournament titles. While playing for Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum, he scored 1,083 points.

“There are lot of things about winning basketball that they didn’t know,” Payne said of his current players. “I’m trying to tell them and give it to them.

“It’s very hard. It’s emotional because it’s easy for people who are critics and don’t understand I have an emotional tie here. I came from this place. My foundation was started here. I feel an obligation to make sure I do everything in my power to make sure this program is where it needs to be.”

As an example of his frustrations, he noted his team was down only 29-26 with two minutes left in the first half Saturday against North Carolina. The Cardinals ended the half in an 11-point deficit and eventually lost 80-59, their seventh consecutive defeat.

“We’re doing good things. I don’t know why they let go,” Payne said. “I don’t know why they don’t understand at moments how important it is to trust each other, to fight through possessions, to do it together, to mentally be strong enough to withstand a run of another team.

“It’s frustrating at times. It’s disappointing at times, but at the end of the day, we have to figure that out.”

Meanwhile, Pitt can’t afford to feel sorry for the Cardinals. A victory doesn’t necessarily help Pitt’s resume for NCAA Tournament consideration, but a loss would damage it. By beating Louisville, Pitt would match its ACC victory total from each of the past three seasons.

Numerous coaches, including Payne, have noted how Pitt plays with confidence. But the Panthers have lost all 10 of their games at the Yum! Center.

“We have to approach that game as Pitt has to get better,” point guard Nelly Cummings said. “We’re not going to take any opportunity lightly. We’re going to make sure we bring our ‘A’ game every time.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Nike Sibande Responds to Louisville Coach’s Cry to Close Out Defensively

Nike Sibande powered the Panthers’ offense in the first half, splashing home triple after triple. The redshirt senior guard reached 12 points on four consecutive three-point field goals. He has scored in double figures three games in a row and four of his last five appearances. The Panthers (13-6,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Pitt by 9.5. —Hailey Van Lith is your ACC Player of the Week. —U of L game notes for tonight’s game against Pitt are here. —Kenny Payne is now dipping into the junior college ranks to try and shore up his 2023 recruiting class, offering a scholarship to Koron Davis of Los Angeles Southwest. Davis, a 6’7 shooting guard averaging 25.5 ppg this season, was not featured in the preseason top 100 2023 JUCO player rankings from JUCOrecruiting.com. He says he plans to visit Louisville soon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Standout Manual running back checks out Louisville

With his high school located just across the street from the University of Louisville, Manual running back Zah'Ron (Zeek) Washburn is very familiar with the school. And he's also been there on unofficial visits to the football program. But last Saturday, the Class of 2024 running back made a different...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville has 12 new additions from the portal

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month and a half on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and has landed quite an impressive haul of transfer players.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville football No. 5 in ACCDN’s way too early top 5

Remember, the ACC is moving away from divisions in 2023, so the race will be for the top two spots. Louisville does not have the No. 1, No. 3 or No. 4 team in these rankings on its schedule this season (although Florida State at No. 4 feels a bit ridiculous), and gets No. 2 (Duke) at home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Yo-Yo Ma to play inside Mammoth Cave with Louisville Orchestra

The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a big adventure. It was announced on Wednesday that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. According to the orchestra, the journey will feature several Kentucky natives as well as a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is

Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted

This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Longtime Louisville friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy