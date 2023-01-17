ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 8: Should you upgrade?

The Apple Watch Ultra stole the spotlight at its late 2022 launch event, but the mainstream Apple Watch Series 8 is better suited for most users. As such, the vanilla Apple Watch line will likely continue to be a very popular option, and thankfully it gets a handful of new hardware and software features over the Watch Series 7, like a new temperature sensor and crash detection. But is that enough to justify an upgrade if you already have its predecessor? Here’s a look at the Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 8!
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive than ever

The iPhone 14 might be less than 4 months old, but, naturally, Apple is already working on its successor - the iPhone 15. For better or worse, the Cupertino company is a creature of habit, and it works its magic in a very predictable manner. Thus, come September, we will...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Maya Devi

What does the Orange dot at the top end of an iPhone indicate?

Have you ever freaked out seeing the orange dot at the top of your iPhone?. Although it might seem like the orange dot on top of the iPhone indicates a connectivity issue, in reality, it shows that an app installed on the phone is accessing the microphone. It’s one of the features of iOS 14, the latest operating system released by Apple last year.

