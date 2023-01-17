Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
WCJB
Village View Church Food Pantry holds a pet food distribution
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a pet food distribution in Summerfield on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Village View Church Food Pantry and that is located at 8585 SE 147th Place. Pet food will be available for pantry clients. The distribution will be on a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Big celebration for park's biggest resident
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will host a special celebration for Lu the Hippopotamus’ 63rd birthday on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 am. Children from the local elementary school will join visitors at the park in singing “happy birthday” to Lu. Park staff will present Lu with his specially made birthday cake.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Out-N-About: Your Guide to This Weekend’s Events
Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend with all these great local events. Where: Downtown Leesburg, 510 W Main St. When: Friday 5:30 to 8 p.m. Details: Join in on the fun with a Mardi Gras Pub Crawl. It all begins at 5:30. Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza. Where: Renningers Mount Dora...
leesburg-news.com
Tavares woman found living in squalor with malnourished Husky
A Tavares woman was charged with child neglect and animal cruelty after being discovered living in a cockroach- and maggot-infested home with animal feces and urine all over the place. A Tavares police officer responded Saturday to a home on Hunterwood Lane and met with a state Division of Children...
Fun Free Activities for Adults and Seniors in Lake County, Florida
My Facebook and social media searches have pointed me toward today's article. I saw a post from someone trying to come up with ideas for things for her mother to do so she won't be so lonely. It turns out, Lake County, Florida has plenty of activities for adults and seniors! The Lake County Library System has a full schedule with plenty of free activities for people of all ages. Let's take a look at some of the possibilities!
fox13news.com
Cell phone tower worker, wildlife volunteers help eagle family after fishing line gets tangled in their nest
A cell tower company employee got a bird’s eye view Tuesday as he scaled a tower in Pasco County trying to save two eaglets and their parents. Kat Westfall, a volunteer with EagleWatch, which works with the Audubon Society, noticed a fishing line in a nest she’d monitored for a few years.
Citrus County Animal Services suspends all dog intakes until further notice
Citrus County Animal Services suspended all dog intakes until further notice. Shelter employees have isolated dozens of dogs after they contracted an upper respiratory virus.
WESH
'Extremely rare': Central Florida manatee gives birth to twins
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Save the Manatee Club is celebrating after a manatee in Blue Spring State Park in Florida, Estel, has given birth to twins. Save the Manatee Club called it "extremely rare" for manatees to have twins. "This is extremely rare for manatees and both calves seem...
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
WESH
11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
WESH
Orange County mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
Missing Marion County teen located, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office said a Marion County teen was reported missing Wednesday. Hailey Vazquez has been located and is safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s said. Original Story:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Hailey Vazquez was last seen leaving her home...
Villages Daily Sun
Annual Mardi Gras festivities kick off in Leesburg
The Leesburg Partnership has brought the feeling of Mardi Gras a little closer to home for over 20 years. The celebration is a fundraising opportunity for small businesses and groups in Leesburg. Leesburg Partnership began the Mardi Gras festivities Thursday evening with a kickoff party at the Venetian Center. Joanie...
villages-news.com
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea
In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
bungalower
House of the Day: Sprawling pink estate in Winter Park asking nearly $10 million
This eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate is located at 1190 N. Park Avenue [GMap] on Lake Maitland on the Winter Park Chain of Lakes in Winter Park. This 19,619 SF estate is tucked away behind an ornate iron entry gate and large circular driveway and an entry fountain. It has two separate garages with seven total spaces, and plenty of additional parking. It has two separate grand foyers, high ceilings, beautiful staircases, and a view of the nearby lake and subsequent boat tours.
click orlando
Marion County search for missing, endangered woman last seen over a month ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are seeking help in the search of a missing and endangered woman last seen in December leaving her house for work. Deputies said Carly Danielle Axen, 23, did not arrive at work or return to her Summerfield home, located at 3690 SE 139th St., on Dec. 10. Axen also has not been in contact with her family since then, deputies added.
