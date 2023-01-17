Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Opinion: Narcissist's Will Beg Victims To Stay When They Are Being Dumped
Many years ago, I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I fell for my ex’s tricks a second time.
Humanity faces ‘true emergency’ for an apocalypse ahead of Doomsday Clock update
Is doomsday almost here? The time on the symbolic Doomsday Clock — designed by scientists to measure how close the world is to an apocalypse — will be recalibrated next week. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will host a live virtual news conference at 10 am EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to announce whether the time on the iconic end-of-days clock will change. The time on the Doomsday Clock in the 2022 update was set at 100 seconds until “midnight,” for the third year in a row, with experts calling the threats “disturbing.” The previous year, scientists called it a “historic wakeup call.” “We are now expressing how...
Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship
There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
themorninghustle.com
Video Shows Racist White Man Threatening To Show FedEx Driver ‘How Little Black Lives Matter’
Sometimes being Black in America means it’s only a matter of time before you come across a white person who can’t wait for an excuse to call you the n-word. A video was posted to Twitter Wednesday that showed a Black FedEx worker, reportedly in Douglasville, Georgia, amid a confrontation with a racist white man who may or may not have assumed the title “grand wizard” at some point in his life.
marriage.com
15 Ways to Manifest a Relationship Using the Law of Attraction
Did you know that you can also use the law of attraction for relationships? Yes, it is possible to manifest the relationship of your dreams, meet your true love, and build an enviable life together. You need to know how it is done. In this article, you will discover how...
Opinion: Codependents Share Similar Traits As A Narcissist, Which Manifest In Different Ways
Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency, and therefore, I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound like that.
If You Want to Know if There's a Cheater in Your Life, Check the Cards
The cards don't lie...but people do!
Opinion: Manipulators Controls Their Victims Using Specific Tactics
Recently I was talking to a friend that went on a first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her entirely aback.
icytales.com
How to Build Trust in a Relationship:- A Complete Guide with 6 Steps
Without trust, the relationship is like the sunk Titanic ship. It’s like the building block of any relationship. But you have seen many people out there who say trust is earned, not given. Well, this is not considered to be true, especially in a relationship. Because the reality is...
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Attempt To Control The People In Their Lives
Over the last few years, I have worked with victims of narcissistic abuse who are trying to figure out how they fell under the control of their manipulators. The reality is that narcissists are known for their manipulative and controlling behavior, and they often use a variety of tactics to control the people in their lives. Here are five ways we typically see this behavior manifest:
Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships
It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Reclaiming your confidence
If you watch small children, you will see people who act as though they have all the confidence in the world. They don’t know better. Wouldn’t it be great if you could reclaim your confidence you had as a child?
Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce
It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.
Boosting Emotional Intimacy
Emotional intimacy is closeness and familiarity with someone else that comes from sharing your most personal thoughts and feelings. When you are emotionally intimate with someone, you feel as though you can be yourself and share anything with them without judgment. This type of intimacy can be extremely beneficial in a relationship, as it allows both partners to feel connected and supported.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
Comments / 0