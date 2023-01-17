Critical infrastructures (CI) of the majority of enterprises, irrespective of their size, industry, or type, will have physical and virtual assets integrated into the system. It becomes an essential part of the IT infrastructure to ensure successful operations within a complex functioning business ecosystem. As these critical assets are crucial for businesses to function, any disruption due to cyber threats can have devastating impacts on business continuity. CISOs need to design and enforce a proactive strategy to manage the cyber threats and risks within CI.

