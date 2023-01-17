Read full article on original website
Reasons Why an Effective Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan is Essential
As businesses glide through different operations and functionalities, forever cyber security measures and resilient actions to eradicate business assaults are the essential attributes forcing the creation of a robust cybersecurity incident response plan. Organizational operation scams are always actionable as cyber-attacks can happen anytime. Even the largest organizations with the...
CSRF Flaw in Kudu SCM Allowed Code Execution in Azure Services
Cloud infrastructure security company Ermetic has identified a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability affecting the source control management (SCM) service Kudu that could be used to achieve remote code execution (RCE) in a number of Azure services. Kudu is a web-based Git repository manager that supports the deployment and management...
Six Methods to Strengthen Supply Chain Cybersecurity in 2023
A supply chain cyberattack response plan must be evaluated regularly with penetration testing. This will uncover advanced supply chain cybersecurity risks that are overlooked by security systems. The COVID outbreak has induced digital transformation acceleration and has increased the supply chain complexity. As the security risks increases, supply chain executives...
UK Postal Service Disrupted: Royal Mail CEO Confirms Cyberattack
Royal Mail confirms that a cyberattack has led to disruption in the UK’s postal services. According to the report, Royal Mail confirmed it after a week after its first notice of detecting an unspecified cyber incident which led the British mail service to become incapable of dispatching overseas destination parcels. A few reports claim that Royal Mail was a target of ransomware that compromised the system leveraged to print customs labels for parcels sent to overseas destinations.
Challenges in Securing Critical IT Infrastructure in 2023
Critical infrastructures (CI) of the majority of enterprises, irrespective of their size, industry, or type, will have physical and virtual assets integrated into the system. It becomes an essential part of the IT infrastructure to ensure successful operations within a complex functioning business ecosystem. As these critical assets are crucial for businesses to function, any disruption due to cyber threats can have devastating impacts on business continuity. CISOs need to design and enforce a proactive strategy to manage the cyber threats and risks within CI.
Blockbit Unveils News On Its Cybersecurity Platform
Blockbit, a Brazilian company specializing in the cybersecurity market, announces the upgrade of its global cybersecurity platform with new advanced capabilities for identifying, mitigating and preventing threats. Blockbit Platform 2.3 has new solutions to optimize users’ routine and, especially, maximize digital data protection on local and cloud networks. Among...
Critical Git Security Flaws Found in Source Code Security Audit
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Git, a popular distributed version control system, as a result of a source code security audit. This week, the findings of the security audit, which was sponsored by OSTIF and carried out by X41 and GitLab, were made available. Git might be a prime target for threat actors because a flaw in the system could be used to compromise source code repositories or developer systems.
Top Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Cybersecurity has become an extremely significant and standard issue for organizations. Unexpected economic headwinds have led to more cybersecurity threats and minimal cyber investments. Here are a few predictions that will help the CIOs to ensure they are strongly positioned for recession resilience. Cybercriminals Will Take Advantage of the Current...
Ensuring Better API Security Across Mobile Applications
A more significant part of the efficient user experience that is taken for granted is powered by APIs, which operate in the background. Because of this, it is essential to ensure improved API security across mobile apps; otherwise, none of the benefits would be realized. Some of the biggest cyber-attacks...
Control Web Panel Exploited Flaw Added to CISA “Must-Patch” List
CISA, the United States government’s cybersecurity agency, has given federal agencies until early February to patch a critical and already exploited security flaw in the widely used CentOS Control Web Panel utility. The organization added the CVE-2022-44877 vulnerability to its KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) catalog and gave federal agencies...
