Our family lost a loving husband, father, uncle, brother, cousin and friend. Martin William “Marty” Frame, age 61, of Mount Horeb, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born to parents, David and Jeanette (Glessner) Frame, on Aug. 29, 1961, in Dodgeville, Wis.

MOUNT HOREB, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO