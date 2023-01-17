Dozens of students and parents from Rockwall Independent School District (ISD) attended a board meeting to express their support for a coach who was suspended due to concerns over a potentially dangerous workout. Fox 4 reports the group wore matching shirts that read "Keep Harrell" in support of Rockwall-Heath Head Football Coach John Harrell. Harrell was suspended last week after a workout sent several players to the hospital. Child Protective Services and the district are currently investigating the incident. Some parents and players defended Harrell, saying he was like a father figure to many of the boys and that he had their best interests in mind. They believe that the workout was not dangerous and that the coach should not be held responsible for what happened.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO