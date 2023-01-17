Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield girl being treated for cancer gets surprised Plain White T’s singer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young Bakersfield girl battling cancer received a heartfelt surprise while at a hospital in New York. The lead singer from the band The Plain White T’s, Tom Higgenson, sang Delilah’s favorite song to her in the hospital in New York. Delilah Love was only 4 years old when she started […]
Bakersfield Now
City offering $5 Pediatric CPR and First Aid course for residents
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks is offering a $5 Pediatric First Aid, CPR/AED and Water Safety course to residents. It will happen on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community House, located at 2020 R Street. The...
southkernsol.org
Lotus Bakersfield Corp and Spanish Radio Group host its first annual “Tu Voz, Tu Héroe” Awards
Lotus Bakersfield Corp and Spanish Radio Group will be hosting its first annual Tu Voz, Tu Héroe Awards on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at The Westchester located at 2801 F St. Bakersfield, CA 93301. Tu Voz, Tu Héroe is a new platform created to recognize and honor 23 local...
montecitojournal.net
Mariachi in His Veins
Born and raised in Bakersfield, Jimmy Cuéllar has never lived a day of his life in Mexico, but it’s safe to say that mariachi music is in his blood. Both of his parents migrated to the United States with their parents when they were kids, his father brought here in his pre-teens to work the fields in the San Joaquin Valley agricultural community.
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023
The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs help finding a man who is on parole for assault and wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Gabriel Campos, 36, has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, assault, domestic violence and indecent exposure, according to officials. Campos has severe mental issues and was a […]
Bakersfield Now
BLNC reaches 200 permanent housing placements
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield's Brundage Lane Navigation Center (BLNC) has placed its 200th guest into permanent housing. BLNC opened in 2020, and is an emergency homeless shelter established by the City of Bakersfield and operated by non-profit Mercy House, Inc. The BLNC is also in the midst of...
'Sextortion' on the rise among kids at younger ages
Law enforcement agencies are fearful of the rising increase of children and teens targeted online and extorted after being tricked into sending sexually explicit messages.
Kern County Probation Department opens recruitment for Youth Services officers
The Kern County Probation Department is accepting applications for Youth Services officers. The department says that those who want a career that gives them the opportunity to serve the community.
Kern probation is hiring for Youth Services Officer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Probation Department is currently looking to hire a new Youth Services Officer. According to the KCPD, Youth Services Officers are responsible for the supervision, rehabilitation, and welfare of youth in a few distinct Kern County Probation facilities. Applicants are required to complete 60 semester units or 90 quarter […]
Bakersfield Californian
Keep on truckin' at first-ever Food Truck Night
While it's not uncommon to find food trucks at an event, it's rarer to find an event centered around them. Consider 2023 your lucky year then with the inaugural Food Truck Night at the Kern County Fairgrounds. With the idea of local supporting local, Lilia Kenneally, who handles rentals and...
Syphilis cases on the rise nationwide and in Kern County
Health officials say there's a rise in syphilis cases nationwide. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann talked with the Kern County Public Health Department about what you should know.
southkernsol.org
Tulare County to build public university center for residents
In November, Tulare County voters approved a $95 million ballot measure to build a new and much-expanded university center in Visalia across the street from College of the Sequoias. According to an EdSource article, Fresno State currently operates in just four satellite classrooms owned by the College of the Sequoias...
MLK marched with supporters in Bakersfield, encouraged Cesar Chavez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The marchers met at Lowell Park and with the champion of voting rights and desegregation leading the way and urging them to turn the other cheek to the intimidation and threats they were sure to receive, they walked west. They walked toward Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium, where the Rev. Dr. […]
kernvalleysun.com
'I am super excited': Local barber purchases new shop to create barbers guild
LAKE ISABELLA – Stan Crawford, owner of Cuts & Brewses, recently purchased a building on Lake Isabella Boulevard that will become the launching point of his vision. "I want to expand my barber shop business, to go to other areas, so that's why I went with [the name] Barbers Guild,” he told the Kern Valley Sun.
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
MISSING: Ronald Perry, 76
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing 76-year-old man that is considered at risk. Ronald Perry, 76, was last heard from on Wed, Jan 11.
Legendary rock band to play a special concert
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Legendary 80’s music from the band, Jane’s Addiction returns to Bakersfield for one night in March. The rock band is regarded as one of the most influential acts in alternative music. Jane’s Addiction will be performing at Mechanics Bank Arena as the first stop of their tour celebrating the 35th anniversary […]
Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
Stray dogs shelter in neighborhood storm drains, neighbors are concerned
Stray dogs are sheltering in the unsecured Silver Creek neighborhood storm drains. Neighbors say the open drains need to be fenced before a child crawls in there and gets hurt.
Comments / 0