Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

City offering $5 Pediatric CPR and First Aid course for residents

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks is offering a $5 Pediatric First Aid, CPR/AED and Water Safety course to residents. It will happen on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community House, located at 2020 R Street. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
montecitojournal.net

Mariachi in His Veins

Born and raised in Bakersfield, Jimmy Cuéllar has never lived a day of his life in Mexico, but it’s safe to say that mariachi music is in his blood. Both of his parents migrated to the United States with their parents when they were kids, his father brought here in his pre-teens to work the fields in the San Joaquin Valley agricultural community.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs help finding a man who is on parole for assault and wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Gabriel Campos, 36, has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, assault, domestic violence and indecent exposure, according to officials. Campos has severe mental issues and was a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BLNC reaches 200 permanent housing placements

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield's Brundage Lane Navigation Center (BLNC) has placed its 200th guest into permanent housing. BLNC opened in 2020, and is an emergency homeless shelter established by the City of Bakersfield and operated by non-profit Mercy House, Inc. The BLNC is also in the midst of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern probation is hiring for Youth Services Officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Probation Department is currently looking to hire a new Youth Services Officer. According to the KCPD, Youth Services Officers are responsible for the supervision, rehabilitation, and welfare of youth in a few distinct Kern County Probation facilities. Applicants are required to complete 60 semester units or 90 quarter […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Keep on truckin' at first-ever Food Truck Night

While it's not uncommon to find food trucks at an event, it's rarer to find an event centered around them. Consider 2023 your lucky year then with the inaugural Food Truck Night at the Kern County Fairgrounds. With the idea of local supporting local, Lilia Kenneally, who handles rentals and...
southkernsol.org

Tulare County to build public university center for residents

In November, Tulare County voters approved a $95 million ballot measure to build a new and much-expanded university center in Visalia across the street from College of the Sequoias. According to an EdSource article, Fresno State currently operates in just four satellite classrooms owned by the College of the Sequoias...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

MLK marched with supporters in Bakersfield, encouraged Cesar Chavez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The marchers met at Lowell Park and with the champion of voting rights and desegregation leading the way and urging them to turn the other cheek to the intimidation and threats they were sure to receive, they walked west. They walked toward Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium, where the Rev. Dr. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Legendary rock band to play a special concert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Legendary 80’s music from the band, Jane’s Addiction returns to Bakersfield for one night in March. The rock band is regarded as one of the most influential acts in alternative music. Jane’s Addiction will be performing at Mechanics Bank Arena as the first stop of their tour celebrating the 35th anniversary […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

