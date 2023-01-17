WENATCHEE - Chelan County and its community partners will conduct an annual Homeless Point in Time Count on Jan. 26. The count will happen from 7 a.ml to 2 p.m. at the YWCA in Wenatchee at 212 First Street. The county says the tally is taken annually to assess the need for homeless housing services, according to Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County housing program coordinator and coordinator of the outreach event.

