kpq.com
What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA
The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
goodfruit.com
Tyson McCallum, a young grower from Ephrata, Washington
Family background/Tyson is a first-generation farmer from Anacortes, Washington, who graduated from Edmonds Community College with a degree in nursery and greenhouse management. He is the son of Rick and Tee McCallum. grower/Ephrata, Washington. crops/Apples and cherries. business/Willow Drive Nursery. How did you find your way into agriculture?. I grew...
ifiberone.com
Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand
MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
ifiberone.com
Chelan County to take tally of its homeless population later this month
WENATCHEE - Chelan County and its community partners will conduct an annual Homeless Point in Time Count on Jan. 26. The count will happen from 7 a.ml to 2 p.m. at the YWCA in Wenatchee at 212 First Street. The county says the tally is taken annually to assess the need for homeless housing services, according to Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County housing program coordinator and coordinator of the outreach event.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Halfway House Appealing Code Violation
A halfway house in East Wenatchee is appealing its notice of code violation. East Wenatchee Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp heard presentations from both the city and a representative of the home Wednesday. The city has cited Midpoint Place for having rooms for rent in a single-family residence. Connie Lamkin is...
kpq.com
Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School
Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
kpq.com
Child Molestation Charge Against Chelan PE Teacher Dropped
A retired Chelan Schools physical education teacher has a clean slate after a child molestation charge was dropped. Chelan County prosecutors moved to dismiss the single charge against 72-year-old Jack Rutter Wednesday, saying they did not have sufficient evidence. Rutter was accused of molesting the child during P.E. class, starting...
ifiberone.com
Death in a pill: Grant and Chelan counties see alarming jump in fentanyl deaths in 2022
WENATCHEE - Growing fentanyl use in our region in 2022 translated into more deaths, according to coroners with Chelan and Grant counties. Fentanyl accounted for far more drug-related overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021 in at least two counties in north central Washington. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says fentanyl...
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 2 killed in wreck on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee; highway reopened
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee. Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
kpq.com
“MegaKittrick” street project has green light to move forward
A Rock Island contractor has the green light to begin construction on the so-called "MegaKittrick" project along Wenatchee Avenue. At its Thursday night meeting, the Wenatchee City Council approved $6.38 million for lowest bidder J&K Earthworks to begin construction on the project within the vicinity of McKittrick, North Wenatchee Avenue, and North Columbia Street.
FOX 28 Spokane
kpq.com
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg native Van Conner, co-founder of legendary grunge rock band Screaming Trees, dies at 55
An Ellensburg native, Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner succumbed to an extended illness at the age of 55 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Conner was one of the co-founding members of the band, which became an icon in the grunge music scene throughout the 1990's. Gary Lee, Conner's brother and...
ifiberone.com
Contractor doing rock scaling work on US 97A north of Entiat through Friday
ENTIAT — WSDOT says a contractor will be out this week on US 97A near Entiat to shore up areas hit by recent rock slides. The contractor will be doing rock scaling work at milepost 220, north of Entiat where at least two slides have occurred this winter, according to WSDOT.
kpq.com
Leavenworth Reindeer Farm to build largest viewing projection dome on the West Coast
The Leavenworth Reindeer Farm is getting ready to construct what will be the largest viewing projection dome on the West Coast. General Manager Erika Bowie says she's working with a construction team in Portland to build the 360-degree dome and a creative content team in Wenatchee to bring the sights and sounds.
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
KIMA TV
Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway
MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
