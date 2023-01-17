ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA

The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
WENATCHEE, WA
goodfruit.com

Tyson McCallum, a young grower from Ephrata, Washington

Family background/Tyson is a first-generation farmer from Anacortes, Washington, who graduated from Edmonds Community College with a degree in nursery and greenhouse management. He is the son of Rick and Tee McCallum. grower/Ephrata, Washington. crops/Apples and cherries. business/Willow Drive Nursery. How did you find your way into agriculture?. I grew...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand

MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan County to take tally of its homeless population later this month

WENATCHEE - Chelan County and its community partners will conduct an annual Homeless Point in Time Count on Jan. 26. The count will happen from 7 a.ml to 2 p.m. at the YWCA in Wenatchee at 212 First Street. The county says the tally is taken annually to assess the need for homeless housing services, according to Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County housing program coordinator and coordinator of the outreach event.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Halfway House Appealing Code Violation

A halfway house in East Wenatchee is appealing its notice of code violation. East Wenatchee Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp heard presentations from both the city and a representative of the home Wednesday. The city has cited Midpoint Place for having rooms for rent in a single-family residence. Connie Lamkin is...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School

Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Child Molestation Charge Against Chelan PE Teacher Dropped

A retired Chelan Schools physical education teacher has a clean slate after a child molestation charge was dropped. Chelan County prosecutors moved to dismiss the single charge against 72-year-old Jack Rutter Wednesday, saying they did not have sufficient evidence. Rutter was accused of molesting the child during P.E. class, starting...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: 2 killed in wreck on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee; highway reopened

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee. Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County

COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

“MegaKittrick” street project has green light to move forward

A Rock Island contractor has the green light to begin construction on the so-called "MegaKittrick" project along Wenatchee Avenue. At its Thursday night meeting, the Wenatchee City Council approved $6.38 million for lowest bidder J&K Earthworks to begin construction on the project within the vicinity of McKittrick, North Wenatchee Avenue, and North Columbia Street.
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

kpq.com

KIMA TV

Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway

MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
MOXEE, WA

