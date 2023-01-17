Eddie is quite the athlete and will show you his jumping skills when you walk by his kennel. He is also very smart. This boy was originally brought in as a stray, adopted for a year, and has been back with us for a little over a year. Eddie would make someone an excellent, loyal, adventure buddy. There are some dogs he likes better than others, so we would want to do a meet and greet with any other dogs in the household to see how they do. If this sweet handsome boy sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Eddie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

