Plum planners recommend approval of first phase of 158-home development
Plum’s planning commission has recommended approval of the first 35 houses in a planned 158-home development. Plum Council might vote on approval of the first phase of the three-phase Patriot Estates plan in February, Assistant Borough Manager David Soboslay said. The first 35 single-family homes would be built on...
Commissioner Responds To Dog Park Closure
A county commissioner is responding after some residents have expressed frustration at the seasonal closure of a local dog park. Leslie Osche said in a statement that Jade’s Dog Park is closed during winter months because Alameda Park does not have winter maintenance. Osche says that was a decision made by a previous board of commissioners.
Butler County projects awarded $15 million in funding
Four Butler County projects received $15 million in Community Project Funding grants this week. The funding for these projects was requested by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th. "The Butler County projects are a great example of true, physical infrastructure that best return taxpayer money to the region,“ Matthew Knoedler, Kelly’s spokesman, said Wednesday. ”Rep. Kelly and our team spoke to local leaders during our vetting process, which has further shown the need for these projects to receive funding.“
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
Why egg prices are still soaring
The price of the morning omelet keeps rising, and shoppers can't help but notice how the price for a dozen eggs has skyrocketed. From restaurants to local farms, everyone is taking a hit. Egg prices have doubled in the past year, and Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 stopped by a farm in Wexford to see the reasons behind it.
North Huntingdon considers fee for property owners to fund stormwater projects
Faced with an estimated $9 million in stormwater projects to help North Huntingdon meet the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act, township officials this week were presented with a plan for raising money by levying a fee on property owners. To reach an estimated collection of $1.8 million annually...
Furniture Galleries Set To Close
A longtime Butler owned business will be closing its doors. Furniture Galleries in Penn Township announced that they are closing the business this month. The store was founded by the Offstein family in 1961, with its original location on Main Street where the Art Center is currently located. The Offstein...
Lawrence, Mercer Co. road projects receive millions grants
Two projects in Northwest Pennsylvania will receive government funding through Community Project Funding (CPF) grants. CPF grants were included in the FY23 spending package signed into law in late December. Representative Mike Kelly announced that nine of his CPF requests were selected to be included in the House Appropriations bill...
Over 120 Classes Available In BC3’s Lifelong Learning Programs
While students at Butler County Community College kicked off their fall semester this week, the college is also getting ready for a new slate of lifelong learning classes. These non-credit classes give an opportunity for residents to learn a new skill or lesson. There are more than 120 classes scheduled...
BNY Mellon planning to lay off 1,500 employees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - BNY Mellon is planning to lay off about 3% of its workforce. BNY Mellon's website said the Pittsburgh Wealth Management office has the greatest number of employees in any single location worldwide, but the Trib reports the New York-based company didn't specify where the 1,500 employees who are losing jobs would be located.
Auction to be held for closed Welsh Motors building, equipment
Welsh Motors closed on Nov. 1, but there's still work to be done at the business.
Pet of the Day 1/19/23
Eddie is quite the athlete and will show you his jumping skills when you walk by his kennel. He is also very smart. This boy was originally brought in as a stray, adopted for a year, and has been back with us for a little over a year. Eddie would make someone an excellent, loyal, adventure buddy. There are some dogs he likes better than others, so we would want to do a meet and greet with any other dogs in the household to see how they do. If this sweet handsome boy sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Eddie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Car fire causes damage to townhouses in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Three townhomes were damaged by a fire that broke out on Timberbrook Court in Zelienople, Butler County, Wednesday night. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the fire was suspected of having started in a car that was parked in a driveway and then spread rapidly through the front of one of the homes.
Movies at Cranberry in Venango County Closes
Movies at Cranberry in Venango County has made the decision to officially close its doors. The owner made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the theater's expenses are surpassing the money coming in. Movies at Cranberry was reminding customers that the theater in Meadville will remain open, and that it...
Allegheny County special election date set, results will determine state House control
The dates for three pivotal state House special elections in Allegheny County are set following legal wrangling over who could schedule them and when they would be held. The outcomes of the races will determine which party controls the state House for the remainder of the two-year session. The Allegheny...
Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more
Harmony entrepreneur moves on
Josh Meeder, owner and founder of the Center of Harmony, said the historic venue will be changing hands. “My era with the Center of Harmony has come to a close and is going on to a new one,” Meeder said. The Center of Harmony is an event venue and...
Police: Richland man paid no-show home improvement contractor up front
A contractor from Butler County faces felony charges after a Richland man told police that he paid more than $6,000 up front for fence work but couldn’t get a refund after being told he would have to wait at least four months for the project to start. Austin Jay...
Canton Avenue in Pittsburgh: The Steepest Street in the United States
Pittsburgh is a city known for its many incredibly steep streets, but one stands above them all as the steepest street in the United States: Canton Avenue. Canton Avenue is located in the Beechview neighborhood, only a couple of miles south of downtown Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, PA. The street is only 600 feet long, but it has an average grade of 30% over its length. There is even one short section that has a grade of 37%.
Six families escape fire at Zelienople townhouse complex
Fire damaged several townhomes in Zelienople overnight Thursday after a car caught fire in the driveway, spreading to the front of one of the homes. Neighbors who live on Timberbrook Court said they heard a loud boom right around midnight, looked outside, and saw flames. “My brother came in my...
