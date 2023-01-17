ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
SheKnows

This $7 Cat Toy on Amazon Has Nearly Perfect Reviews & Pet Parents Say It’s ‘Simple, Durable, and the Cats Love It Without Fail’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cat parents know that cats can be very fickle when it comes to toys. If your cat isn’t ignoring that cute toy you bought her altogether, then she probably played with it for five minutes and is now totally bored — or she’s having more fun with the box it came in. But according to pet parents, there’s one cat toy that will actually keep your cat interested and entertained for hours — seriously! Even better: It costs less than...
macaronikid.com

Snow Much Fun! Four Ways To Have Fun With Snow

My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!

