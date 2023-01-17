Read full article on original website
Related
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Elon Musk questioned why Davos is 'even a thing,' and jokingly compared the annual meeting of the global elite to online forum 4Chan
Musk has made clear in recent days that he isn't a fan of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps.
Fact Check: Is Switzerland Deploying 5,000 Troops to WEF in Davos?
Rumors on social media suggest a brigade of troops will be flown in to guard Davos for the WEF.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Elites in Davos strategize on how to fight ‘right-wing' groups: ‘Hit back’
A panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday discussed how to fight the right wing to make NGOs more trustworthy in the eyes of voters.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Elon Musk says he isn't at Davos because it's 'boring af.' Organizers say they haven't invited him since 2015.
Elon Musk said last month that he "was invited to WEF, but declined" but the conference's organizers say he hasn't been invited in nearly a decade.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Ukraine could be an ‘inflection point for the Western world’: ‘The only thing that matters for the future of the world is how this thing plays out’
A recession may be on the way, but Jamie Dimon says the Ukraine war is still the world's most challenging crisis.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Just One G-7 Leader Will Join the Davos Elite This Year as Regular People Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis
Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G-7 leader scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as it returns to its usual January timeslot. The event will still be packed with some of the biggest names from the worlds of business and finance, politics, media, academia and civil society.
Conservatives react to Elon Musk's poll about the World Economic Forum: 'Hell no'
Elon Musk tweeted a poll Wednesday that asked whether the World Economic Forum should run the world. The poll drew reactions from conservatives who do not like the organization.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Up to 5,000 troops deployed to Davos World Economic Forum meeting
This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland – where hundreds of the world’s most powerful people are gathering this week – will be protected by as many as 5,000 troops from the Swiss Armed Forces. The meeting kicked off Monday and...
AOL Corp
At Davos, UN chief warns the world is in a 'sorry state'
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" from 16 to 20 January. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Comments / 0