WTVC
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
thunder1320.com
Police release identity of deceased male discovered behind Walmart; foul play not suspected
Manchester Police Department has released the name of the deceased male found behind the Manchester Walmart on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The man has been identified as Carlos Oropeza, a 45-year old Hispanic male. Police say that foul play “is not expected in Mr. Oropeza’s death, but results of an autopsy are pending.”
washingtoncounty.news
Suspect dies in Walmart shooting, two officers on administrative leave
A Tennessee man died from injuries sustained during an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Chipley Jan. 18. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson held a press conference Thursday to give details of the incident. The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Shawn Joseph Pearce of Cleveland, Tennessee....
WDEF
Student Charged after Bringing Gun to Cleveland Middle School
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A student at Cleveland Middle School brought a handgun onto school property on Wednesday, the Cleveland Police Department said. The student was taken into custody by police and is being charged. A report was made to school administrators about the incident on Thursday, according to...
WTVCFOX
Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
WTVC
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
mymix1041.com
Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash on Lee hwy
From Local 3 News: A police chase involving a stolen car and multiple suspects ended in a crash on Lee Highway Wednesday afternoon, police said. According the Chattanooga Police Department, the stolen vehicle was occupied by multiple people with active aggravated assault charges. The driver collided with several cars during...
WDEF
Local resident missing since late December
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
WTVC
Chattanooga hit and run incident sparks talk about why you shouldn't leave the scene
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to the CDC, Nearly 1,000 bicyclists die in crashes in the United States every year. In Chattanooga, a bike friendly city, one woman says she watched a teenage boy fight for his life in a hit and run bike accident. Tuesday we spoke to an...
Body found behind Manchester Walmart; investigation underway
Police in Manchester are investigating after a body was found behind a Walmart Tuesday morning.
WTVC
Update: 5 juveniles charged after police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, TN — UPDATE (Thursday):. 5 juveniles now face several charges in this case, Chattanooga Police revealed on Thursday. A release says the stolen vehicle crashed into a total of 3 vehicles at the end of the chase. Police say all 5 of the suspects got out and ran...
WDEF
Developing: Hit and Run
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A hit and run took place today in Downtown Chattanooga. The victim was 16 years old, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 20th St. and...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Police Department seeking info on missing 15-year-old
From Local 3 News: The Cleveland Police Department is actively searching for Kiana Clark and urges anyone with information to come forward. On January 9, the Cleveland Police Department received a missing juvenile report for 15-year-old Kiana Clark. Kiana is 5’8” with brown hair and hazel eyes. She left her home without permission and has not returned.
weisradio.com
Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart
A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
WTVC
Life Vac: A tool to save lives
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Life Vac is a non invasive, single patient, portable airway clearance device designed to help save lives. Rob Cresswell is here with an impactful story and explains how he’s aiming to help all of Chattanooga. Find out more and donate at Greg02.org.
dadecountysentinel.com
Drug Use and Overdoses Continue, Fentanyl on the Rise
In 2022, Dade County had 45 known drug overdoses. Five of those resulted in death, all of people under the age of 40. One of those deaths was a pregnant woman, making the total count six lives lost. The overdose number is the same as it was in 2021 (45),...
WTVC
Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is a 15-year-old, 5’8”, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she left her home...
WTVC
Former Hixson volunteer youth pastor, PTA president charged with child molestation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former volunteer youth pastor at the Abba's House church in Hixson and former PTA president at Wolftever Creek Elementary School in Hamilton County now faces child molestation charges and aggravated sexual battery charges. Sydney Moore says met Dustin Spillers while he was working with youth...
WDEF
House Fire Sends One Person to Hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga house fire early Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say that person has minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after 1 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) responded to a house fire near Brainerd High School....
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
