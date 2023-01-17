ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncounty.news

Suspect dies in Walmart shooting, two officers on administrative leave

A Tennessee man died from injuries sustained during an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Chipley Jan. 18. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson held a press conference Thursday to give details of the incident. The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Shawn Joseph Pearce of Cleveland, Tennessee....
CHIPLEY, FL
WDEF

Student Charged after Bringing Gun to Cleveland Middle School

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A student at Cleveland Middle School brought a handgun onto school property on Wednesday, the Cleveland Police Department said. The student was taken into custody by police and is being charged. A report was made to school administrators about the incident on Thursday, according to...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash on Lee hwy

From Local 3 News: A police chase involving a stolen car and multiple suspects ended in a crash on Lee Highway Wednesday afternoon, police said. According the Chattanooga Police Department, the stolen vehicle was occupied by multiple people with active aggravated assault charges. The driver collided with several cars during...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local resident missing since late December

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Developing: Hit and Run

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A hit and run took place today in Downtown Chattanooga. The victim was 16 years old, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 20th St. and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Police Department seeking info on missing 15-year-old

From Local 3 News: The Cleveland Police Department is actively searching for Kiana Clark and urges anyone with information to come forward. On January 9, the Cleveland Police Department received a missing juvenile report for 15-year-old Kiana Clark. Kiana is 5’8” with brown hair and hazel eyes. She left her home without permission and has not returned.
CLEVELAND, TN
weisradio.com

Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart

A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
TRION, GA
WTVC

Life Vac: A tool to save lives

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Life Vac is a non invasive, single patient, portable airway clearance device designed to help save lives. Rob Cresswell is here with an impactful story and explains how he’s aiming to help all of Chattanooga. Find out more and donate at Greg02.org.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Drug Use and Overdoses Continue, Fentanyl on the Rise

In 2022, Dade County had 45 known drug overdoses. Five of those resulted in death, all of people under the age of 40. One of those deaths was a pregnant woman, making the total count six lives lost. The overdose number is the same as it was in 2021 (45),...
DADE COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is a 15-year-old, 5’8”, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she left her home...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

House Fire Sends One Person to Hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga house fire early Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say that person has minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after 1 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) responded to a house fire near Brainerd High School....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy