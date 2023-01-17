ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WSLS

First-ever Bojangles hard tea headed to stores

If you love sweet tea from Bojangles, there’s an adult version headed to stores. The hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers, which will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion.
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
L. Cane

The Florida Restaurants with the Best Burgers in 2023

The unassuming hamburger may seem quite simple, but for many, it is a special treat. And the hunt for the perfect one is a quest that some see as anything but a waste of time. Of course, people have different and strong opinions as to what makes up a "perfect" or "best" burger, but plenty of websites specializing in Florida food and restaurants have weighed in.
FLORIDA STATE
Greyson F

Fried Chicken Restaurant From Korea Set to Open

Fried chicken is about as staple of an American culinary creation as anything else offered in the United States. However, other nationalities and regions around the world have taken notice. During the Korean War, U.S. troops introduced fried chicken to the local population, as military members celebrated Thanksgiving with fried chicken, instead of turkey, which was not easily available to them. While the military eventually left, the idea of fried chicken remained. Since then, South Korea has crafted its own fried chicken recipes and flavors, unique to them with their available spices and flavors. It has grown increasingly popular over the decades, and now a Korean-based fried chicken restaurant is making its way to metro Phoenix.
macaronikid.com

The Origins Of Southern Food

Since we are getting ready to go into Black History Month, I thought it was a good idea to talk about our cuisine! Southern cuisine is a unique blend of traditional cooking styles, flavors, and ingredients that have been passed down over generations. The cuisine has its roots in the agricultural and agrarian lifestyles of the Southern United States and was heavily influenced by the foods brought over from Africa. Some common ingredients used were okra, bush greens (collard greens for example), yams (which are different from sweet potatoes), eggplant, black-eyed peas, sesame seeds, cornmeal and red rice. Meat was a rarity, so it was first only used for flavoring. Biscuits, cornbread, and corn pone are also popular dishes. Traditional Southern cooking is often served family-style, with large portions of food served on a single platter. Southern cuisine is also known for its use of spices, such as garlic, cayenne, and black pepper. With its deep roots in the past, many people still enjoy Southern cuisine.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Blue Raspberry & Tea Cocktails, Strawberry Shake, and Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries Land at Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure

After landing from your flight around the world on Soarin’ just next door, you might be a bit parched from the journey! Fortunately the nearby Smokejumpers Grill in Grizzly Peak Airfield is ready with some new drinks to quench your thirst, and a new Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries plate as well if you need a nibble. So let’s give them all a try and see how these new offerings hold up!
Food Beast

MTN DEW Has Us Shook With New Baja Blast Hot Sauce

MTN DEW has always ventured intrepidly when it comes to debuting new products and flavors. A couple prime examples would be Fruit Cake and Flamin' Hot flavors. This time around, the free spirits at MTN DEW are debuting a wild new Baja Blast Hot Sauce to celebrate National Hot Sauce Day on January 22. Yes, you read that combination of four words correctly: Baja Blast Hot Sauce.

