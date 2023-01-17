Read full article on original website
WSLS
First-ever Bojangles hard tea headed to stores
If you love sweet tea from Bojangles, there’s an adult version headed to stores. The hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers, which will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion.
Woman Reacts After Raising Cane's Employee Says His Store Doesn’t Have Enough Chicken To Fill Her Order, Sparking Debate
Raising Cane’s is beloved for their fried chicken, but one customer was shocked to find out that they had run out of chicken. TikTok user @banks601y shares her surprise after pulling up to a Raising Cane's drive-thru speaker to order.
Man Returns To Restaurant After He Finds $5,000 In McDonald's Bag Instead Of His To-Go Order, Sparks Reaction
A man is being praised for doing the right thing when he accidentally got his hands on about $5,000 in cash instead of his to-go order at McDonald’s. The TikTok user, Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) found himself in possession of a whole lot of money – but he also had some pretty hefty decisions to make about what to do with it.
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open
A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
This is the best SC restaurant Guy Fieri ever visited on his show, new ranking shows. Check it out
This restaurant is known for its amazing chicken and waffles. Are you ready for a visit to flavor town?
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
After visiting over 1,250 restaurants nationwide, the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host say this is the best place to eat in all of California.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Tennessee
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Food Beast
Why Wendy's, Olive Garden, and Chick-fil-A Just Added Sesame To Their Breads
The Food & Drug Administration passed a new law on January 1st that requires sesame to be labeled as an allergen on packaged foods and dietary supplements. Oddly enough, in response to the new law, the use of sesame in the food industry has begun to rise. Associated Press reports...
Alleged McDonald's worker made 'churros' for work snack but viewers said it would taste terrible as a menu item
McDonald's often adds and removes menu items to its board. It depends on what customers crave so the brand can ensure the meal is profitable. McDonald's does not offer customizations. So the worker's churros hack would have to get added to the menu board for customers to try the item. But many viewers said they would pass on it.
The Florida Restaurants with the Best Burgers in 2023
The unassuming hamburger may seem quite simple, but for many, it is a special treat. And the hunt for the perfect one is a quest that some see as anything but a waste of time. Of course, people have different and strong opinions as to what makes up a "perfect" or "best" burger, but plenty of websites specializing in Florida food and restaurants have weighed in.
Krispy Kreme Is Releasing a Biscoff Collection and One of the Doughnuts Tastes Like a Cheesecake
Just when you thought doughnuts couldn’t get any more craveable, Krispy Kreme is pulling a “hold my beer” — or “dough” — moment. Teaming up with Lotus, the company behind the legendary Biscoff cookies, the two iconic brands have created three new donut flavors available for the first time in the United States.
Wendy's Employee Films Behind the Scenes As She Fills a Drive-Thru Order for Burger with 11 Extra Patties
Late-night cravings have resulted in many a rush to the drive-thru. But this burger-craving story is on another level altogether. A Wendy’s employee recorded the frenzy in the kitchen after she filled a drive-thru order for a burger with 11 extra patties.
MrBeast’s latest video involves, watermelon, pizza delivery and Food Lion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast continues to come up with more unique ideas that contain giving out money and doing good deeds. At the beginning of his latest video on Facebook, MrBeast got 100 watermelons … yes 100 watermelons … and put them all in a big, spread-out circle. One out of those 100 had […]
Fried Chicken Restaurant From Korea Set to Open
Fried chicken is about as staple of an American culinary creation as anything else offered in the United States. However, other nationalities and regions around the world have taken notice. During the Korean War, U.S. troops introduced fried chicken to the local population, as military members celebrated Thanksgiving with fried chicken, instead of turkey, which was not easily available to them. While the military eventually left, the idea of fried chicken remained. Since then, South Korea has crafted its own fried chicken recipes and flavors, unique to them with their available spices and flavors. It has grown increasingly popular over the decades, and now a Korean-based fried chicken restaurant is making its way to metro Phoenix.
macaronikid.com
The Origins Of Southern Food
Since we are getting ready to go into Black History Month, I thought it was a good idea to talk about our cuisine! Southern cuisine is a unique blend of traditional cooking styles, flavors, and ingredients that have been passed down over generations. The cuisine has its roots in the agricultural and agrarian lifestyles of the Southern United States and was heavily influenced by the foods brought over from Africa. Some common ingredients used were okra, bush greens (collard greens for example), yams (which are different from sweet potatoes), eggplant, black-eyed peas, sesame seeds, cornmeal and red rice. Meat was a rarity, so it was first only used for flavoring. Biscuits, cornbread, and corn pone are also popular dishes. Traditional Southern cooking is often served family-style, with large portions of food served on a single platter. Southern cuisine is also known for its use of spices, such as garlic, cayenne, and black pepper. With its deep roots in the past, many people still enjoy Southern cuisine.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Blue Raspberry & Tea Cocktails, Strawberry Shake, and Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries Land at Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure
After landing from your flight around the world on Soarin’ just next door, you might be a bit parched from the journey! Fortunately the nearby Smokejumpers Grill in Grizzly Peak Airfield is ready with some new drinks to quench your thirst, and a new Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries plate as well if you need a nibble. So let’s give them all a try and see how these new offerings hold up!
Food Beast
MTN DEW Has Us Shook With New Baja Blast Hot Sauce
MTN DEW has always ventured intrepidly when it comes to debuting new products and flavors. A couple prime examples would be Fruit Cake and Flamin' Hot flavors. This time around, the free spirits at MTN DEW are debuting a wild new Baja Blast Hot Sauce to celebrate National Hot Sauce Day on January 22. Yes, you read that combination of four words correctly: Baja Blast Hot Sauce.
